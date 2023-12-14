How to catch Minior in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Minior has returned to the Pokemon franchise through the Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This expansion has introduced a long list of creatures from various regions to grow your team roster, and the Rock/Flying-type Pocket Monster is one of them. The mysterious yet captivating creature was never in any game other than Pokemon Sun and Moon. This Generation VII meteorite critter is now back, making its mark within the confines of the Indigo Disk.

Minior holds a unique status in the Pokemon world, possessing no evolutionary stages yet seven different color variants. Its presence in the Scarlet and Violet universe is wrapped in mystery, adding an extra layer of intrigue to it.

If you’re eager to add this peculiar celestial entity to your team, here’s a guide to tracking down and capturing Minior in the Indigo Disk DLC.

Minior locations: Where to find Minior in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Minior Core Form in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Finding Minior can be a challenging quest as its specific location isn’t explicitly revealed in the Pokedex. The elusive nature of this creature makes its whereabouts uncertain. However, sightings and reports have narrowed down potential locations where Minior can be encountered.

Minior has been frequently spotted in the Torchlit Labyrinth, nestled within the Coastal Biome of the DLC. Players have successfully encountered this elusive Pokemon within the depths of this labyrinth, suggesting it could be a primary starting point for your search.

Additionally, keen observers have spotted Minior at the peak of the mountain situated between Torchlit Labyrinth and Central Plaza. It's worth noting that these sightings occur predominantly during nighttime.

Given the mysterious nature of Minior’s presence, patience is key when trying to capture it. Since its spawn is rare and geographically specific, it is recommended to be ready with Pokeballs to capture this unique celestial being.

How to change Minior's forms during battle

Minior Meteor Form in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most intriguing aspects of Minior lies in its ability to change forms during battle through Shields Down. When this creature's HP drops below half, it shifts from Meteor Form to Core Form. This alters its appearance and battle capabilities. Moreover, restoring Minior’s HP beyond the 50% threshold will prompt it to revert back to its Meteor Form.

This change goes beyond appearance, with the creature seeing an essential stat shift, transforming it from a defensive sturdy wall to a speedy offensive menace.

Catching Minior in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC requires determination, observation, and strategic timing. As you venture into the depths of the Torchlit Labyrinth or explore the mountainous terrain under the night sky, remain vigilant for signs of this elusive Rock/Flying-type creature, as its tiny body might be easy to miss.

Remember, the journey to capture Minior may be as rewarding as the capture itself. So, equip yourself with items and embrace the adventure that awaits in the pursuit of this captivating meteorite creature.