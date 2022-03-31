How to catch Munna in Pokemon Go (March 2022)

Munna and its evolution, Musharna, have a reputation in Pokemon GO as some of the best Psychic-type HP tanks in the lower ranks of competitive play. With this being the case, unsurprisingly, many players who take an interest in that aspect of the game will want to catch one to train and add to their team.

Munna was introduced in the fifth generation of the main series. In those games, it was the first Psychic-type Pokemon users could catch and served as a great way to introduce Team Plasma's malicious intentions. Additionally, two Team Plasma grunts could be seen beating Dream Mist out of a wild Munna.

Munna and Musharna are already extremely hyped-up Pokemon. Pair this with Pokemon GO's new Catch Cup, and fans have a horde of dedicated battlers rushing for their chance to catch these Psychic-type tanks. But one thing on players' minds is how exactly can they find this Pokemon?

Tips for finding Munna in Pokemon GO

Official artwork displaying Munna's arrival in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Munna is rarely seen in Pokemon GO's overworld, so gamers may have a hard time finding it. However, there are various locations in Pokemon GO known as Nests.

These nests have an extremely high chance of spawning certain Pokemon compared to others. Atlases of these locations can be found all over the internet.

Another factor players can take advantage of when hunting for Munna is the weather. It is an incredibly massive part of the game as it affects all sorts of aspects. From the power of moves to what Pokemon spawn, weather plays a huge role. Munna can be found more on windy days.

Users could also look towards using consumable items to increase spawn rates. The Incense can be purchased in the shop or found in Pokestops or Gyms. These items are also potential rewards for research tasks.

They work by attaching themselves to gamers to increase the spawn rate of wild Pokemon around them.

The Lure Module item from rewards and the shop can also help find Munna. Unlike Incenses, they work by attaching themselves to Pokestops or Gyms rather than individuals. As a bonus, the boosted spawn rate also benefits every player in the area rather than the user, like the Incense.

Thankfully, Niantic has given gamers an easier way to get their hands on Munna for a limited time. As of writing, they can encounter it as a One-Star Raid Boss.

As many fans know, the list of Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO is constantly changing, so players looking to get their hands on a Munna should act fast.

To summarize, those looking to encounter Munna in the wild should begin their hunt on a windy day. Using Incenses and Lures on such days can significantly increase users' chances of finding a Munna.

For the time being, they can also encounter and catch Munna in One-Star Raids.

Edited by Ravi Iyer