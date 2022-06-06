How to catch Nihilego in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO heralded the arrival of Ultra Beasts during GO Fest 2022, including Pokemon Nihilego. This Pokemon is one of a group of 11 from beyond the stars in Ultra Space, considered to be beyond human understanding.

A Rock/Poison-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Nihilego is a considerably powerful Pokemon and is available during 5-star raids during GO Fest 2022 from 10 am to 6 pm local time.

To capture Nihilego during these festivities, trainers will need to defeat it in a difficult raid battle. Once GO Fest has concluded, players will need to wait for the Pokemon and its fellow Ultra Beasts to re-emerge, likely as raid bosses in their own right.

Pokemon GO: Defeating and catching Nihilego

Ground-types are ideal counters for Nihilego (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Overall, Nihilego has four elemental weaknesses in Pokemon GO: Ground, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type attacks. This should provide trainers with plenty of counter options when taking the Ultra Beast on in raids. However, it won't be enough to counter Nihilego alone, as its status as a 5-star raid boss makes it too durable and powerful to solo.

Players will want to bring along some trainers as backups in order to succeed. If every trainer is utilizing Ground-type Pokemon (which can deal double super effective damage to Nihilego), the mighty Pokemon from beyond the stars should fall quickly.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of Pokemon that efficiently counter Nihilego:

Excadrill

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Therian Landorus

Incarnate Landorus

Garchomp

Rhyperior

Groudon

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Mega Steelix

Golurk

Mamoswine

Mega Kangaskhan

Donphan

Mega Aerodactyl

Golem

Mewtwo

Mega Gengar

Swampert

Flygon

Mega Slowbro

Unbound Hoopa

Metagross

Alolan Dugtrio

Seismitoad

Hippowdon

West Sea Gastrodon

East Sea Gastrodon

Terrakion

Jirachi

With these counters (or comparable Pokemon of a similar type), Pokemon GO trainers should be able to efficiently defeat Nihilego. Once Nihilego is defeated, trainers can move on to the process of catching the Ultra Beast themselves.

This brings trainers to a catch encounter as if they were catching any other Pokemon, albeit the player will be using Premier Balls instead of their standard array of Pokeballs. Depending on how well the player performs, they'll receive more Premier Balls to work with. Considering the power of the Ultra Beasts, it goes without saying that trainers will want to accrue as many Premier Balls as they can.

In the catch encounter, trainers will want to utilize berries before they make their throw. Ideally, something along the lines of a Golden Razz Berry, Silver Pinap Berry, or Razz Berry should yield the best results.

Granted, feeding a Pokemon any berry should improve catch chances, but using Razz Berries in particular should help players more. Silver Pinap Berries are helpful due to them being able to increase the number of candies gained after the catch.

Once Nihilego has been fed, trainers should attempt to hit the smallest target reticle possible with a curveball throw. After a few Premier Balls, Nihilego will become the newest Pokemon in the player's collection.

