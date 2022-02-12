How to catch Octillery in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

To complete the Pokedex in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, trainers will have to search high and low for every Pokemon in the game. Completing a Pokedex entry requires completing various tasks, like capturing multiples of the same kind or defeating them in battle.

If you are on the hunt for an Octillery in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, there are two locations where the Jet Pokemon spawns. To capture Octillery successfully, bring the best Poke Balls you have and, for good measure, a Pokemon with False Swipe and or status effect.

Here’s where you should start looking for Octillery.

Where to find Octillery in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and how to catch it

Islespy Shore is to the north (Image via Sportskeeda)

To find Octillery in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, travel to Cobalt Coastlands. It’s the third major location you'll visit, right after Crimson Mirelands. It’s also where trainers eventually learn how to summon Basculegion, but Basculegion isn’t necessary to catch Octillery.

Now travel to Islespy Shore. It’s further to the north, over the mountains. There are paths along the mountain that will lead you up and over to Islepy Shore. Several Octillery will hang out near the very top of the map, along the beaches of Islespy Shore.

Regular Poke Balls will do just fine, though a Heavy Ball is better if you can get close for a Back Strike. Use Smoke Balls, Stealth Spray, and throw food. Octillery prefers eating Hearty Grains and Plump Beans.

Plump Beans are found scattered all over Cobalt Coastlands. You’ll find them under trees and on the ground. Hearty Grains can be picked up in the Crimson Mirelands, the area before Cobalt Coastlands in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Where to find and catch Alpha Octillery

Alpha Octillery is at Castaway Shore (Image via Sportskeeda)

If the tiny Octillery on Islespy Shore isn't for you, there’s also an Alpha Pokemon that roams nearby. Climb back over the mountains and head down to Castaway Shore. An Alpha Octillery can be found there. Use the same techniques implemented against tiny Octillery to catch Alpha Octillery.

Alternatively, weakening Alpha Octillery is a viable option, too. However, having a Pokemon that knows False Swipe is ideal. Catching Alpha Octillery is substantially easier if you can combine False Swipe with a status effect like paralysis or sleep.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul