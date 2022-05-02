How to catch Quagsire in Pokemon GO

Quagsire is one of the many Pokemon that goes unnoticed by a lot of Pokemon GO players. Due to the Pokemon's lack of overwhelming competitive performance, many players may not see much of a reason to pursue one for their collection. However, this changes for players who are looking to fill their Pokedex.

Quagsire is far from being one of the rarest Pokemon in the game. However, with over 700 Pokemon in the game for players to find and collect, the fact of the matter is that Quagsire is not very likely to spawn. However, as many players may know, players can also evolve a Wooper to get a Quagsire.

Finding a specific Pokemon in Pokemon GO is more tedious than it would be in other entries, which is due to the massive change in gameplay. Instead of the standard form of encountering and gameplay in the main series, Niantic's mobile game plays more as a geocaching experience.

Tips and tricks for catching Quagsire in Pokemon GO

A family of Quagsire as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Quagsire has its fair share of a cult following in the Pokemon community, some players may have overlooked it in Pokemon GO. Many players know Quagsire as being the first Water and Ground-type Pokemon. This type combination is a big deal as it only has one weakness: Grass-type attacks.

For players who want to either use it in battle or catch it for their collection, knowing where to start is the first step. Some details to keep in mind when hunting for Quagsire is that it is an evolved Pokemon. This means that it will be very difficult to find it in the wild, as is typically the case for such Pokemon.

Easiest ways to find Quagsire in Pokemon GO

While finding Quagsire can be difficult, finding its pre-evolved form, Wooper, will be much easier. Wooper is a lot like Quagsire in terms of design and typing. For players wanting to evolve their Wooper into Quagsire, the player will need to collect 50 Wooper Candy from catching other Woopers or assigning one as a Buddy.

Weather also plays a key role in which Pokemon can spawn in a given area. Pokemon GO tries to reflect the weather in the area the player is in, so a quick check of the forecast can often foretell if today is a good day to find Wooper or Quagsire. Clear, rainy, and sunny days yield the best chance for these Pokemon.

As of writing, the fastest way to find Quagsire is by finding it in Three-Star Raids. While these battles can be tough for newer players, they have the option to invite more players to help them. Quagsire is nowhere near one of the strongest Pokemon in the franchise, so the player should be fine using Grass-type moves.

If every stated condition has been met and the player gets lucky, they should have no problem finding a Quagsire or a Wooper to evolve in Pokemon GO. Items like Lure Modules and Incenses can be great ways to boost the spawn rate of an area as well, so players are encouraged to use these when they begin their hunt.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan