Pokemon GO: Quagsire's Weaknesses and Best Counters

Pokemon GO has quickly become one of the most successful mobile games to ever hit the mobile gaming market. This is thanks to the game's constant content updates and bug fixes as well as its status as a part of the world's largest grossing media franchise in history.

Pokemon GO has many different forms of gameplay to accommodate different types of players. Players can play the game to collect Pokemon, battle against other trainers, challenge powerful Raid Bosses, and more. Players can also transfer Pokemon from GO to Pokemon Home and bring them onto the Switch.

Looking towards the Raid Battle feature in the game, what bosses the player can encounter is constantly changing. This helps keep the game fresh and gives players more opportunities to catch some of the Legendary Pokemon they may have missed out on in the past. Quagsire is one of the Pokemon that can be challenged today.

Pokemon GO Raid Guide: Defeating Quagsire

Quagsire as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Quagsire is just one of the four possible three-star Raid Bosses players can encounter on their Pokemon GO journeys. With this being one of the few times players will be able to see a Quagsire in the wild, they may want to take the time to challenge it for the chance to add it to their collection.

However, some players may not know where to start when preparing for this Raid Battle. Luckily, a variety of strategies exist to take on any Raid Boss. With the right team, the right moves, some friends, and a couple of minutes of prep time, Raid Battles in Pokemon GO can be a breeze for any player, regardless of experience.

When looking for the right strategy for a Raid Boss, a few factors must be kept in mind. Things like the Boss Pokemon's type, stats, and potential moveset can help players by allowing them to find holes in the Raid Boss' defenses. Knowing what moves the Boss can have can also help with preparing defenses.

Quagsire is a Water and Ground-type Pokemon. This leaves Quagsire with one glaring weakness: Grass-type attacks. While they are Quagsire's only weakness, both of its typings share the weakness, which means Quagsire will receive massive damage with just one supercharged Grass-type attack.

Quagsire is far from a bulky Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Any Grass-type Pokemon with high stats is enough to take it down, as well as soak up any attack it may dish out. The first Pokemon that comes to mind is Zarude, a Mythical Pokemon players can find after completing its special research tasks.

A useful Pokemon to bring along for this Raid is Venusaur. Venusaur is more than capable of dealing enough damage to take down Quagsire but is also defensively bulky enough to withstand hits while other trainers participating in the Raid heal up their parties. Tangrowth is also a great choice for the same reason.

