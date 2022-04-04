How to catch Salandit in Pokemon GO

Salandit and its evolution, Salazzle, have been released as the third wave of Alolan Pokemon coming to Pokemon GO. With players always looking forward to a new addition to their collection, players are on the edge of their seats, wondering how they can get their hands on the newest Pokemon coming to Niantic's mobile game.

Salandit and Salazzle made their debut in the seventh generation of the Pokemon franchise. These two Pokemon are also added to the list of Pokemon with a unique method of evolution being restricted behind the Pokemon's gender. Salazzle is also the ace Pokemon of Team Skull's Admin, Plumeria.

With the news of a new Pokemon in Pokemon GO, players wonder how they can increase their odds of finding one in the wild. Players may also be wondering if there is a chance of finding it or its evolution in any Raid Battles. Luckily, we have the answers to players' questions about these new Pokemon.

Tips for catching Salandit in Pokemon GO

Salandit and Salazzle as they appear in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first step when hunting a specific Pokemon is always to increase the spawn rate of an area. To do this, players can use a couple of common consumable items. Incenses and Lure Modules are widespread drops from Pokestops and Gym Photo Disks and can even be purchased from the in-game shop.

Incenses in Pokemon GO function vastly differently from their main series equivalents. Incenses work by attaching themselves to the player. Upon use, Pokemon will begin spawning more frequently around the player. Pokemon spawned by this item cannot be seen by other players.

Lure Modules work similar to Incense, but there are a few key differences between the two items. Lure Modules can only be attached to Pokestops and Gyms. Upon attaching, Pokemon will begin spawning more frequently around the location. Unlike Incenses, Pokemon spawned by the Lure are visible to everyone.

Many players may be aware of Pokemon GO's weather mechanics. This mechanic boosts the power of certain types of Pokemon moves depending on the weather. However, this mechanic also increases the chances of specific Pokemon spawning in the wild.

Salandit is a Fire and Poison-type Pokemon, which means that Sunny, Clear, and Cloudy days are the most likely to yield Salandit spawns. Pokemon GO's weather system is primarily accurate to the weather in the player's location. Hence, a quick check of the player's phone's weather app can help players plan for the best time to hunt.

While Salandit or Salazzle cannot currently be found in Raid Battles, their recent addition means that Salandit will have a slightly increased spawn rate. Players should keep in mind the weather in their area before going out to play Pokemon GO, as it has a drastic impact on the Pokemon that can spawn in their area.

