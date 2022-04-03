Is Salazzle worth using in Pokémon GO?

There are many Pokémon that trainers may consider using in Pokémon GO, and with so many to choose from, they always want to make sure they get the most bang for their buck.

Salazzle is a Poison and Fire type Pokémon that has some powerful moves capable of damaging its opponents in battle. But is Salazzle worth using when it comes down to it? Here is what players should know.

Should players use Salazzle in Pokémon GO?

As a Pokémon that is of the Poison and Fire types, Salazzle is going to be weak to Ground, Psychic, Rock and Water-Type moves. However, that also means it is resistant to Bug, Fairy, Grass, Fighting, Fire, Ice, Poison and Steel-Type moves.

This certainly gives it quite a large spread of Pokémon that it will be effective against.

What kind of stats does Salazzle have?

As a whole, players will want to check out the stats on Salazzle to see if it's worth adding to their team. It has a max CP of 2479, an attack of 228, a defense of 130 and a stamina stat of 169.

This makes Salazzle somewhat of a glass-cannon type Pokémon with high damage and a lower defense and stamina. Players will want to use this when they can strike first and not worry about getting hit.

What kind of moves should a player teach Salazzle in Pokémon GO?

Players who choose Salazzle will want to pick the moves that can strike hard and fast to compliment the Pokémon's quick and damaging playstyle. They will want to teach Salazzle Incinerate as a fast move.

As for Charged Moves, they will want to use Poison Fang as well as Dragon Pulse. This will allow players to hit swiftly and hard, but they will be unable to withstand damage.

When should a player use Salazzle in Pokémon GO?

Players will probably want to use Salazzle in the Great and Ultra Leagues, as it is certainly a strong choice, however, it cannot take many hits from other Pokémon.

Because of this, players will probably not want to use it in the Master League, and this will be more of a Pokémon that will not be a default choice like some of the stronger fire Pokémon.

Is Salazzle worth using in Pokémon GO?

Currently, Salazzle is a fun Pokémon to use with a lot of potential. It's not going to be the overall best in the game, but it will be capable of getting the job done, particularly if it has some type matchups in its favor.

This Pokemon can hit fast and hard, but it just doesn't have the ability to soak any damage, which is its biggest downfall. Players will ultimately have to decide if Salazzle is right for their team.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul