How to evolve Salandit into Salazzle in Pokémon GO

With Saladin and Salazzle making their debut in Pokémon GO, players will want to get their hands on these amazing Pokémon and add them to their Pokédex and rosters.

However, like any other Pokémon that players will come across in Pokémon GO, there are certain expectations that must be met to evolve a Saladit into a Salazzle. Here is how one can evolve a Salandit into a Salazzle.

How players can evolve Salandit into Salazzle in Pokémon GO

Debuting with the new Team GO Rocket event, Salandit and Salazzle can be obtained as Pokémon with all the benefits of adding them to the Pokédex. As a Poison and Fire-Type Pokémon, they will be weak against Ground, Psychic, Rock and Water-Types.

However, they will be resistant to Fairy, Bug, Grass, Ice, Fire, Steel, Poison and Fighting-Type Pokémon.

How to evolve a Salandit into a Salazzle

Players can evolve a Salandit into a Salazzle for the cost of 50 Salandit Candy, as long as the Salandit is a female (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Players will only be able to evolve the Salandit into a Salazzle by meeting two requirements. They must have at least 50 Salandit Candy, and also that the Salandit they are trying to evolve is female. This is an interesting caveat that players must fulfill.

If the Salandit is a male, it cannot evolve into a Salazzle as only female ones can do that.

How to obtain a Salandit

Players will need to battle and defeat the Team Rocket Leaders in order to get a chance to get a Salandit. By besting either Arlo, Sierra or Cliff, they will be able to drop a 12km Strange Egg.

Players will then have to hatch this egg to have a chance at obtaining a Salandit from it. As of right now, this is the only way that they will be able to obtain a Salandit within Pokémon GO.

Getting some extra Salandit Candy

Because only female Salandits will evolve into Salazzle, a good tip for players is to trade in all of the male ones over to Professor Willow for some Salandit Candy.

As they cannot evolve, it is not worth the effort of leveling them up, and players should simply invest their limited resources into one that can evolve into a Salazzle.

