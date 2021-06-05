How to catch shiny Gible in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players desiring a shiny Gible will be happy to learn that they will have their best opportunity yet during this June's Community Day event.

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time on Sunday June 6th, Gible will spawn much more frequently in the wilds of Pokemon GO. Trainers will encounter the Ground/Dragon-type more than ever before during this special event.

The shiny version of the "Land Shark Pokemon" can indeed be captured in the mobile game.

Gible 🦈

Gabite 🦈🦈

Garchomp 🦈🦈🦈



Better stock up on Poké Balls, Trainers! #PokemonGOCommunityDay featuring Gible starts in just a few days! 🦈 🤩 Spread the news by tagging a friend below! pic.twitter.com/ox9VJPGXrj — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 5, 2021

The best chance for catching shiny Gible in Pokemon GO is during June's Community Day

Pokemon GO trainers that want to add a shiny Gible to their collection should make sure they have time set aside to participate in Community Day on June 6th from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

With the drastically increased spawn rate of Gible during the event, the odds of encountering a shiny version of the Pokemon will rise as well. Since Pokemon don't reveal if they are shiny until a player clicks on them, trainers need to encounter every Gible that appears on their mobile devices.

Here are a few key tips to keep in mind in preparation when catching shiny Gible:

Stock up on Pokeballs prior to the event

Save Berries to use on Gibles during the Community Day

Make sure there is plenty of room in Pokemon inventory for all the Gibles

Consider buying the "Just a Nibble" Special Research story ticket

It's also important for trainers to catch every Gible they encounter, even if it doesn't end up being a shiny. That's because successfully catching these Pokemon will garner trainers Gible candies that they can use to power up and evolve the Gible of their choosing. Shiny Pokemon retain their shine even once evolved.

A final word of advice for those who wish to increase their odds of catching shiny Gible is to buy the "Just a Nibble" Special Research story ticket. This ticket, which costs a mere $1 in one's local currency, will earn players an abundance of perks for the Community Day. One of the bonuses is an increased number of encounters with Gible, making their chances at finding a shiny even better.

Trainers, a ticket for the exclusive #PokemonGOCommunityDay Special Research story featuring Gible is now available in the in-game shop! 🎟️🦈 pic.twitter.com/Xdgs2kAkpP — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 4, 2021

