How to catch shiny Tepig in Pokemon GO

The next Community Day in Pokemon GO is scheduled for July 3rd, 2021, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time, with Shiny Tepig set to appear more frequently.

This upcoming Community Day will feature Tepig, meaning trainers will have a higher chance of catching the Pokemon in the wild. There will also be a bonus of earning 3x Stardust per Pokemon caught as an added incentive to play on that day.

Tepig is a Fire-type Pokemon from the fifth generation of the Pokemon universe. In Pokemon Go, gamers can evolve Tepig into Pignite using 25 Tepig Candy and then evolve the latter to Emboar by adding 100 more to their collection.

Catching a Shiny Tepig in Pokemon GO

To locate a Shiny Tepig in Pokemon GO, a trainer's best bet would be to activate Incense and a Lure near a PokeStop. For 30 minutes to an hour, they will have increased chances of finding this Pokemon.

Tepig is also boosted by sunny weather, and with the Community Day taking place in July, hopefully, every trainer will be able to take advantage of nice weather.

Trainers, we’re excited to announce that Tepig will be featured during July’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay! 🔥 https://t.co/874j9Rdi5G pic.twitter.com/uPMnbbdek0 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 21, 2021

The Pokemon has also previously been featured as a Tier 1 raid boss, and it is possible for it to be featured again. When battling a raid boss in Pokemon GO, there is always the chance to capture a shiny version of the boss once the trainer has won the raid.

More Tepig tips

The best moveset for Tepig is Ember and Flamethrower not only in Gyms but also in Player vs. Player battles, as it has the highest total DPS.

Tepig is a particularly good Pokemon for trainers to have in their Pokedex as they are resistant to 6 other types of Pokemon, including Ice, Fire, Grass, Steel, Bug, and Fairy. Being so resistant to different Pokemon types in Pokemon GO makes it particularly effective in all the kinds of battles a trainer would need it in.

