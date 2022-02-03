How to catch Thundurus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Mespirit, Uxie and Azelf aren’t the only legendary trio you have the opportunity to catch in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The Forces of Nature also make an appearance and can be caught if you have the strength.

The Forces of Nature consist of three legendary Pokemon: Thundurus, Landorus, and Tornadus. Each one is strong like any legendary Pokemon is, in their own right. Here are the necessary steps for catching Thundurus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How and where Thundurus is caught in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to start hunting for Thundurus until after you’ve defeated Volo. This happens during the “Seeking the Remaining Plates” quest, a tedious mission that has you collecting the last of the plates related to Arceus. It unlocks access to Lake Guardians, however.

Once you’ve completed “Seeking the Remaining Plates,” head back to Galaxy HQ. Speak with Cogita, and she’ll give you a new assignment: Incarnate Forces of Hisui. This will put you on the path of not only catching Thundurus but also Tornadus and Landorus.

To find Thundurus, travel to the Cobalt Coastlands, over by Sand’s Reach, which also happens to be near Coastlands Camp. Thundurus will spawn above the nearby water, but only during thunderstorms. You can change the weather by sleeping in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Once the weather conditions are right, Thundurus appears. Save your game before you engage. Hop onto the Basculegion and start chucking PokeBalls at Thundurus.

The goal is to instigate a fight. Thundurus will spawn electric tornadoes, while also moving incredibly fast along the water. Use Basculegion’s ability to slow down (when jumping) to carefully and quickly aim your Pokemon at it.

When Thundurus is caught, he’ll be in his Incarnate Forme, which is his base form. It won’t be until after you’ve caught Landorus, Tornadus, and the new addition to the trio, Enamorus, that they’ll change forms.

After capturing Enamorus, speak with Cogita, and she’ll give you the Reveal Glass. When using the Reveal Glass on any of the four legendary Pokemon, it will change their form and change back to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Use the Reveal Glass inside your bag.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha