How to catch the wind genies in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Catching the wind genies in Pokemon Legends: Arceus requires lots of skill and probably several tries.

This new title somehow managed to blend action adventure with typical Pokemon gameplay. As such, there are several action mechanics, mostly during the fights with the Nobles.

The three wind genies (along with a new fourth one) can all be caught in this game, but in order to do so, trainers will have to complete some fairly difficult objectives.

Tips for catching legendary Pokemon

After catching Giratina, Cogito charges the player with a mission to catch the three wind genies of Unova (Landorus, Thundurus and Tornadus). If the trainer catches all three and fills out the Pokedex entry on each of them, they will then be able to catch Enamorus.

The battle with each of these legendaries, though, is the least of trainers’ worries. They are all waiting at a specific point in one of the areas of the Hisui region, and if trainers try to interact with them, they will flee and toss small tornadoes behind them to keep the player from pursuing.

This, as one can imagine, is quite annoying. There are a couple of strategies, though, that players can use to make it a bit easier.

First of all, here is the location for each wind genie:

Landorus: Ramanas Island, Obsidian Fieldlands

Thundurus: on the sea, by the dual horns past Sand’s Reach, Cobalt Coastlands

Tornadus: in the middle of Bonechill Wastes, Alabaster Icelands

Enamorus: Scarlett Bog, Crimson Mirelands

To chase after these legendaries, trainers can either run on foot or hop on Wyrdeer. Trainers will need to watch out, though, since dashing on Wyrdeer with the B button is pretty much a recipe for disaster. Trainers will get hit with many tornadoes if they do this.

Tornadus is found in the Alabaster Icelands (Image via Game Freak)

The quickest way to hunt down these Pokemon is to use Wyrdeer, but without dashing. Once the genies start spawning tornadoes, stop moving forward and move either to the left or right.

To make matters more difficult, trainers can’t throw pokeballs at the wind genies when they are trying to flee, which means they will need to be stunned before trainers can actually battle them.

For this, trainers will want to stack as many Balls of Mud and Snowballs as they can. Fortunately, if they head to the Lava Dome Sanctum (where Heatran was), they can find 20 Balls of Mud lying around. Snowballs can be acquired by breaking up the mounds of snow around the Alabaster Icelands.

After chasing the wind genies around for a bit, they will stop briefly; this is trainers’ opportunity to pelt them with Mud and Snowballs to stun them. If done a couple of times, they will slow down long enough for trainers to use their Pokemon, battle them and hopefully catch them.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul