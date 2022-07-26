How to check server status of Pokemon GO

Like every other massive online multiplayer mobile game, Pokemon GO functions on an array of servers to connect players to the game. However, this is not without its drawbacks.

If any server goes down, that leaves a large group of the game's user base without access for as long as several hours.

With how often servers can take a downturn, having the ability to check their status could be a valuable asset for dedicated gamers. However, as many know, there is no way to do this in the app besides getting the occasional error message claiming they cannot connect to the server or sign in.

However, there are various external resources players can use to determine the status of Pokemon GO's servers. To make things even better, these resources do not require them to waste their time going into the app just to get closed out of it. They take the form of various server status websites.

Best ways to check Pokemon GO's server status

An error message as seen in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

For gamers who primarily play on PCs and consoles, the existence of server-checking websites is no secret. However, some may not know that these sites also exist for mobile games.

As such, Pokemon GO's server status can be viewed on various popular server checking sites like Downdetector or CMMCD.

But how can users navigate these sites to find the title they want to check the server status? Luckily, these websites are very streamlined and can be easily searched by newbies with ease.

Players wanting to use CMMCD to check GO's server status can find a link online.

Downdetector is another easy service to check the status of the title's servers. Upon going to the site, they will be met with a search bar in the middle of their screen. Simply enter the game or service they want to check, and it will instantly take users to a page displaying its status.

So what options do gamers have when Pokemon GO's servers are down? If the servers are experiencing issues, not all hope is lost.

They can take a few extra precautions when investigating an error with Niantic's mobile game. This can also give players an idea of when the error will be resolved.

Before pinning an issue on the servers themselves, it may be worth checking their internet or mobile data to see if there are any issues on that front. Sadly, the internet can sometimes go out, and mobile data can slow down. If users are at home, try restarting the router. If they are out, try finding a better signal.

The servers are to blame if everything is fine on the gamer's side. Give any of the listed websites a visit and see what they report on the status of the servers.

If they report issues on the game's end, the only option is to wait for the problem to be resolved.

