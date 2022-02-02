How to complete the Back-Alley Mr. Mime request in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon are threatening to most people in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. So, it isn’t surprising that when a Mr. Mime wanders into Jubilife Village, people become wary of its presence.

Inside the Galaxy Hall, visit the quest board to accept “Back-Alley Mr. Mime.” The person who posted the request, Andra, is deeply concerned about the Mr. Mime and wants you to investigate its suspicious behavior.

To complete “Back-Alley Mr. Mime” in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you will have to find the Mr. Mime three times, then return to Andra.

Guide to completing “Back-Alley Mr. Mime” in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Where to find Mr. Mime the first time

Capture Mr. Mime from behind (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

The first attempt at hunting down Mr. Mime will lead you to a nearby alleyway, not too far from where you speak with Andra. However, attempt to confront Mr. Mime from the front and you’ll soon find out the Pokemon created an invisible barrier.

To get around the barrier and reach Mr. Mime, leave the alleyway in the direction you came and turn to the left as you’re exiting. Go around the building until another entrance to the alleyway appears. This path will lead you directly behind Mr. Mime and, most importantly, behind its barrier.

Where to find Mr. Mime the second time

Go around Galactic HQ (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

On your second attempt, Andra can be found near the Galaxy Team Headquarters. Andra is behind the merchant cart, just around the building. The busybody has found Mr. Mime again, hugging the nearby rockwall.

Don’t run directly at Mr. Mime. Instead, turn around and run to the other side of the Galaxy Team Headquarters. That way you approach Mr. Mime from behind, so crouch and sneak before you get too close. Stick close to the Galaxy Team Headquarters to reach Mr. Mime.

Where to find Mr. Mime the third time

Aim for the nearby tree (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

The final attempt is by the front gate of Jubilife Village. Mr. Mime isn’t far off from where the front gate guard is standing. Once again, running straight at Mr. Mime won’t work.

To capture Mr. Mime, start at the edge of the wall. Move to the right towards the tree that is directly ahead of where Mr. Mime is looking. Now you can move towards Mr. Mime and complete the mission in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. No Pokemon battles are involved.

