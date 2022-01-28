Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to redeem the Baneful Fox Mask

Those with a copy of Pokemon Legends Arceus in hand will be happy to know they can redeem free items right now.

It’s fairly common for gifts to be released regularly throughout a Pokemon game’s lifespan. In this case, trainers can get their hands on an outfit, the Baneful Fox Mask, which can be worn on a player’s in-game avatar. The outfit is meant to resemble the new Hisui forms of Zorua and Zoroark.

Everything you need to know about the Baneful Fox Mask in Pokemon Legends Arceus

When can the Baneful Fox Mask be redeemed?

As an early-purchase bonus, those who pre-order #PokemonLegendsArceus will receive the Baneful Fox Mask. Redeem it through the Mystery Gifts function in the game and don the unique Zoroark-themed mask as you begin your research!

The Baneful Fox Mask can be obtained by simply purchasing a copy of Pokemon Legends Arceus. It is entirely free and does not require any additional purchase. However, it is a limited in-game gift.

The timeframe is very generous. It is between January 28, 2022, the game’s release date and May 9, 2022, at 4:59 pm PDT. The Baneful Fox Mask will become unavailable for players to download any time after that. That is a 3-month window (with a few extra days).

How to redeem the Baneful Fox Mask

As per Nintendo’s instructions, acquiring the Baneful Fox Mask is done through the Mystery Gifts in-game function. It’s been a staple of Pokemon games for several generations.

However, unlike previous installments, the Mystery Gift function won’t be available until you’ve played through the first two hours of the story. From then on, it’s just a matter of connecting to the internet. Naturally, your Nintendo Switch should be up-to-date before attempting this.

With the Mystery Gift feature unlocked, connect your copy of Pokemon Legends Arceus to the internet. Return to the main menu. Select the Mystery Gift function and choose “Get Via Internet.”

It should be noted a Nintendo Switch Online membership isn’t required to receive the Baneful Fox Mask. What matters is purchasing the game before May 9, 2022, playing long enough to use the Mystery Gift, and redeeming the gift.

With the Baneful Fox Mask in your inventory, equip it to your trainer. Now you can show off your love for Pokemon by resembling Zorua and Zoroark.

Edited by Srijan Sen