How to sneak up on Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has plenty of gameplay mechanics that separate the game from the rest of the series, and one of them is the addition of sneaking. Being able to sneak in the Arceus game has created a new dimension for catching Pokemon that didn't exist too much before.

Considering how action-based Pokemon Legends: Arceus is compared to other Pokemon games, players will need to utilize the sneak to maximize their catch potential.

Using good Poke Balls won't cut it, especially when some of the Pokemon in the game can be aggressive and potentially dangerous to the player. The good news is that sneaking in general is fairly simple.

Sneaking up on Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Sneaking in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is similar to how the mechanic would work in almost any other action game. Players can simply press the "B" button so that their character initiates the sneak mechanic and goes into a low crouch position.

When in the sneak position, players will move at a slower pace, but the detection radius for Pokemon will be far lower and not nearly as visible.

On top of the basic sneak mechanics, players can make use of the environment found in the Hisui region. If players have experienced any games like Horizon Zero Dawn or Assassin's Creed, then they'll know that tall grass and bushes will typically offer up some stealth advantages beyond the basics.

The same sentiment applies to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. As long as players make their way to some tall grass, wild Pokemon will have a difficult time spotting them.

When players decide to sneak in any kind of action game, there is usually a reward for successfully staying undetected. The same rule applies for the Arceus game, and players who want easier catches will want to make use of the mechanic.

Back strikes in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Back strikes are similar to critical hits. (Image via Nintendo)

The benefit to sneaking in Arceus is the back strike that comes along with the attempt. If players are able to get close enough to a Pokemon so that they can throw a Poke Ball without being detected, then they have a chance to get a back strike.

Getting a back strike nearly ensures that most of the common wild Pokemon in the game will stay in the ball. The mechanics are similar to that of a critical hit when sneaking in other games. When catching many of the same Pokemon consistently, the back strike can save some time.

