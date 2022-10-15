How to complete Festival of Lights Timed Research in Pokemon GO

With the new Festival of Lights event in Pokemon GO finally hitting live servers, players have begun to partake in the occurrence's timed research. Completing these tasks is an easy way to obtain various rewards such as Stardust, Poke Balls, and even chance encounters with certain wild Pokemon.

Before players participate in this side of the event, it may help to know what tasks are required to complete. Of course, knowing what rewards they can rake in would also be helpful.

Pokemon GO's Festival of Lights Timed Research: Everything to know

Morelull as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thankfully, there are only two stages of timed special research. This means that most players may have already completed it due to its short duration. Many may justify the time it takes to complete these research tasks by citing the sparkler pose as a worthy reward.

As for the rewards leading up to the grand prize, players can expect to earn a variety of different Poke Balls ranging from the standard brand up to the desired Ultra Ball variant. Razz and Pinap Berries of different varieties will also be available as rewards.

Here's what players can expect from the first stage of the Festival of Lights timed research in Pokemon GO:

Catch 25 Pokémon (25 Poké Balls)

Hatch 2 eggs (Morelull encounter)

Make 15 nice throws (20 Great Balls)

Make 10 great throws (10 Ultra Balls)

Make 5 curveball throws (10 Pinap Berries)

Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon (Dedenne encounter)

Once these objectives have been completed, players will be rewarded with 2,500 XP for their profile and an encounter with the Galarian regional form of Ponyta.

As for the next and final stages of the timed research in Pokemon GO, here is what players can expect:

Catch 25 Pokémon (25 Poké Balls)

Walk five km (three Golden Razz Berries)

Evolve three Pokémon (Chinchou encounter)

Make 10 great throws (20 Great Balls)

Spin 25 PokéStops or gyms (three Silver Pinap Berries)

Take snapshots of 10 different wild Pokémon (Litwick encounter)

Once completed, players will gain another 2,500 profile XP and the desired sparkler pose for their avatar.

In total, by completing these quests, one will receive 50 Poke Balls, 40 Great Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, three Silver Pinap Berries, three Golden Razz Berries, and encounters with Litwick, Chinchou, and the latest addition to Pokemon GO's catchable roster, Morelull.

Overall, the provided quests are worth the effort due to the considerable quantity of Poke Balls that players earn. The berries will also come in handy for the upcoming Community Day event featuring Litwick.

