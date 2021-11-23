How to counter Breloom in Pokemon GO raids (November 2021)

An interesting hybrid Grass/Fighting-type Pokemon, Breloom evolves from Shroomish and is one of Pokemon GO's better fighters in PvE and PvP combat. Currently a 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Breloom is pretty easily defeated in its current raid boss iteration.

It can be comfortably beaten solo, and bringing along fellow trainers should seal this particular Pokemon's fate. However, trainers in a hurry or yearning for more rewards will want to stack their battle teams with Pokemon that can counter Breloom, and there are more than a few to choose from. As a Fighting/Grass-type, Breloom has a total of six elemental weaknesses in Pokemon GO, one of which deals double the super effective damage.

Pokemon GO: Top counter picks to beat Breloom in raids

Overall, Breloom is weak to Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Psychic-type moves in Pokemon and Pokemon GO. Of these weaknesses, Breloom is doubly vulnerable to Flying-type moves and will take twice the super-effective damage from any Flying-type move. Trainers would be wise to key in on this glaring weak spot, but using Breloom's standard weaknesses can do the job just fine if Flying-type moves and Pokemon aren't available. Below Pokemon GO trainers can find some great counter picks for dealing with Breloom either solo or with a team of trainers:

Breloom is great when brought along by a trainer and given some attention, but it doesn't shine much as a raid boss (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon Fast Move Charge Move Rayquaza Air Slash Aerial Ace Lugia Extrasensory Sky Attack Mewtwo Confusion Psychic Charizard Air Slash Blast Burn Scyther Air Slash Aerial Moltres Fire Spin Overheat Dragonite Dragon Tail Hurricane Entei Fire Spin Overheat Ho-Oh Extrasensory Brave Bird Espeon Confusion Future Sight Flareon Fire Spin Overheat

There are several more Pokemon and move choices in Pokemon GO that are capable of countering Breloom, so don't be shy about experimenting as long as the moves deal super effective damage. Breloom won't hit all that hard compared to other Pokemon GO raid bosses in Tier 3 and above, so trainers should have a fair amount of leeway to try out different Pokemon and move combinations that work well.

As previously stated, Breloom should be somewhat easy to defeat solo in Pokemon GO with the right counters on a trainer's battle team. Bringing one extra trainer should make things exceptionally easier. Every trainer after that may be considered overkill unless the trainers are new and their Pokemon are still cutting their teeth. Otherwise, Breloom should be a simple raid boss to topple quickly, so trainers can capture the Fighting/Grass-type and move on to other businesses in the ever-evolving world of Pokemon GO.

