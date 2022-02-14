Virizion's weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon GO

Virizion has remained a constant threat in Pokemon GO since its debut. Players have always been wary of this Legendary Pokemon, be it as a Raid Boss or an opponent in the Battle League.

With such a terrifying presence, users are desperate to find the best way to deal with this Pokemon in battle.

Virizion, Cobalion, and Terrakion debuted in the fifth generation of the franchise in the main series title, Pokemon Black and White. They served as a side objective that gamers could take on in those games, with their locations being small side rooms hidden off the beaten path.

The trio, also known as the Swords of Justice, also had their own movie revolving around their relationship with the Mythical Pokemon, Keldeo.

When it comes to finding the best possible counters for dealing with a specific Pokemon, players need to keep certain details in mind. Things like the target's typing and stats can help determine the type of attacks a Pokemon would need to bring the target down and help users ascertain the best defensive Pokemon to bring to resist the target's attacks.

Countering Virizion in Pokemon GO

Virizion as it appears in the 15th Pokemon movie, Kyurem vs. the Sword of Justice (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Virizion is a Grass and Fighting-type Pokemon. The biggest weakness with this type of combination is the shared weakness to Flying-type attacks. In the main series, Grass-type Pokemon have a lot of weaknesses but make up for them with their vast array of support and utility moves.

Pokemon GO lacks many support or utility moves, leaving the Grass typing severely underwhelmed.

Looking at Virizion's other weaknesses, it is weak to lots of common attacking types. Virizion is weak to Fire, Poison, Fairy, Ice, and Psychic-type attacks. While it has the same amount of resistances, they are all fairly less common attacking types. Virizion resists Ground, Rock, Water, Electric, Dark, and other Grass-type attacks.

Virizion's stats in Pokemon GO is another contributing factor to why users could have a hard time taking it down. It is the more defensively-oriented member of the Swords of Justice.

Virizion has a defense stat of 229 and a stamina stat of 209. Unlike other defensive Pokemon with a significantly lower attack stat to compensate for their defenses, Virizion's attack stat is not too far behind, sitting at an above-average 192.

Virizion's potential movesets are hard to pin down due to it having excellent coverage options for attacks. Not only does it have significant attacks like Sacred Sword and Leaf Blade, but it also has Stone Edge and Zen Headbutt to diversify its utility.

However, looking at its movepool closer, its weaknesses begin to shine through.

Virizion's only has Grass and Fighting-type attacks, the ones that benefit from the same type attack bonus, are all charged attacks. This means that its primary form of offense, fast attacks, will deal significantly less damage than other Pokemon.

This also means that Virizion has to choose between doing Grass-type burst damage or Fighting-type burst damage.

Virizion's shiny variant is available in Pokemon GO (image via Niantic)

Virizion only has two fast attacks, Zen Headbutt and Quick Attack. Its best charged attack is Sacred Sword, a Fighting-type attack. Knowing this, gamers can begin to formulate a potential team to take on Virizion.

Dusknoir is the best tank for Virizion as it resists all of its best attacks. In terms of the best attacking Pokemon to take down Virizion, Moltres is an excellent choice as Virizion is weak to both Fire and Flying-type attacks.

With all the presented information, players should have all the details they need to take on Virizion in both Pokemon GO's Battle League as well as Raid Battles. It cannot do much against defensive Ghost-types and will most likely be useless against any Fire or Flying-type.

