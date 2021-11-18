How to defeat Mega Lopunny in Pokemon GO

A superpowered iteration of the Rabbit Pokemon with an extra elemental type, Mega Lopunny is currently Pokemon GO's Mega Raid boss and is a tough opponent to take down.

Fortunately, the additional Fighting-type that Mega Lopunny picks up when it Mega Evolves from Lopunny gives it many more weaknesses. Standard Lopunny only possesses a weakness to Fighting-type moves, but Mega Lopunny is vulnerable to Fighting, Psychic, Flying, and Fairy-type moves.

If Pokemon GO trainers utilize these moves and match the move types to their Pokemon types, they'll not only deal super effective damage but receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) to increase their damage output even more.

Pokemon GO: Mega Lopunny counters

Mewtwo is one of the best counters for dealing with Fighting-types (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO trainers have considerable leeway in countering Mega Lopunny as a raid boss. Players will want to be certain to key in on moves and Pokemon that match Mega Lopunny's weaknesses, as it will require a sufficient number of counter Pokemon from multiple trainers to take down the Mega-Evolved Pokemon.

Trainers looking for a place to start or an option that might improve the overall battle potential for their team can find some great moves and Pokemon below:

Fast Moves

Gust (Flying-type)

Air Slash (Flying-type)

Confusion (Psychic-type)

Wing Attack (Flying-type)

Low Kick (Fighting-type)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type)

Counter (Fighting-type)

Extrasensory (Psychic-type)

Charge Moves

Brave Bird (Flying-type)

Psystrike (Psychic-type)

Psychic (Psychic-type)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type)

Sky Attack (Flying-type)

Hurricane (Flying-type)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)

Aeroblast (Flying-type)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type)

Play Rough (Fairy-type)

Aura Sphere (Fighting-type)

Drill Peck (Flying-type)

Pokemon

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Gengar

Mega Lopunny

Mega Altaria

Mewtwo

Hoopa

Moltres

Latios

Metagross

Rayquaza

Conkeldurr

Gardevoir

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Blaziken

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles Form)

Victini

Lucario

Machamp

Staraptor

Alakazam

Hariyama

Latias

Gallade

Yveltal

Pangoro

Braviary

Zapdos

Along with these moves and Pokemon, there are many more that are capable of ratcheting up super effective and STAB damage in Pokemon GO. The raid boss can be easily tackled provided that the team of players heading in to take on Mega Lopunny are on the same page with their counter Pokemon and moves.

