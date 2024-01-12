How to defeat Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Despite Pecharunt being formidable, beating it in battle at the end of the Mochi Mayhem epilogue isn't as tough as it may seem. Pecharunt has a high Defense stat but also four weaknesses to take advantage of as a Poison/Ghost-type. If you know where to hit Pecharunt where it hurts, this Pokemon shouldn't be a difficult opponent.

Using the right creatures and moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can heavily diminish Pecharunt's health in a flash. This is particularly true if you can deny it access to its heavily Poison-based arsenal and limit the capability of its Poison Puppeteer ability. Once defeated, Pecharunt will be a guaranteed catch with any Poke Ball in the game.

Beating Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Mochi Mayhem

Pecharunt's poison mochi isn't too difficult to overcome in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base Stats: 88 points in all stats except Defense, which is at 160

Ability: Poison Puppeteer (targets that Pecharunt poisons also become confused)

Pecharunt is weak to Ground-, Ghost-, Psychic-, and Dark-type attacks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but there's another significant factor to take into account: Pecharunt's Poison Puppeteer ability. If your Pokemon is poisoned by Pecharunt, it will also become confused, magnifying the difficulty of this particular fight.

To mitigate Poison Puppeteer as well as Pecharunt's exclusive move Malignant Chain, you may want to use a Steel- or Poison-type creature (or one with a Steel or Poison Tera Type at least) since they're immune to Poison in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's also advised to use a Pokemon with a high Special Attack (Sp. Atk) stat since Pecharunt has relatively high physical defenses.

A Ground/Steel-type like Iron Treads can manage well against Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pecharunt also has access to the moves Shadow Ball and Nasty Plot, so you may want to utilize a Pokemon with a high Special Defense (Sp. Def) that isn't part Psychic-type. Fortunately, this leaves options open to you to counter this Mythical Pokemon, including:

Alolan Dugtrio

Registeel

Dialga

Kingambit

Revavroom

Iron Treads

Copperajah

Excadrill

Lucario

Probopass

Archaludon

Orthworm

Iron Crown

Alolan Muk

Clodsire

Skuntank

Overqwil

Okidogi

Fezandipiti

Ideally, you'll want your partial Steel- or Poison-type of choice to be roughly Level 90+, not only for Pecharunt but to defeat Possessed Nemona before the fight begins. Whatever the case, the type matchup should prevent the worst of Pecharunt's poison capabilities from causing problems and a high Sp. Def stat (EV trained if required) should mitigate the Nasty Plot + Shadow Ball combo.

Afterward, all that's needed is to hammer away at Pecharunt with Ground-, Ghost-, Psychic-, or Dark-type Special Moves. Pecharunt shouldn't have the Sp. Def stat to compete with super effective Special Moves, and you should be able to take massive chunks out of its HP in just a few hits. You can also Terastallize if necessary for some extra firepower as well. Check our Terastallization guide here.

Kieran calls out to catch Pecharunt (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This battle is set up similarly to a Tera Raid, but you won't have to worry about Pecharunt putting up shields or Terastallizing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Once its health is depleted, Kieran will call out to you to catch Pecharunt, which you can then do with any Poke Ball you wish and relish in your victory.

