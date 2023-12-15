How to unlock Poke Ball Lotto in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you want a chance at a free Master Ball in Pokemon, the Poke Ball Lotto in Indigo Disk is here to help. A new function unlocked throughout your adventures at Blueberry Academy, it converts Pokemon Materials into a variety of rare, useful items.

Alongside this, you will eventually unlock random, potentially incredible Pokeballs without having to spend any money. However, as this is a lottery, it’s worth pointing out that you won’t always get a Poke Ball or even the item you’re after.

It’s going to take some work, but it’s worth unlocking the power to trigger Poke Ball Lotto in Indigo Disk. If you’re lucky, you could unlock some stellar Poke Balls, including the unique Safari Ball and Master Ball.

How to get Poke Ball Lotto in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

After investing time with the Item Printer, you can unlock the lotto (Image via Nintendo)

The Poke Ball Lotto in Indigo Disk is a part of the League Club Room’s computer. Through it, you can donate Blueberry Points, which are unlocked by finishing tasks (Blueberry Quests) in the Pokemon DLC. When you see the Science Club request “Seeking testers for our Item Printer,” donate to this.

However, the Pokeball Lotto in Indigo Disk doesn’t trigger right away. You need to upgrade to Tier 2, which is going to take a significant amount of work.

To get to Tier 1, you’ll need to use the Item Printer 30 times and then invest 200 more BP. For Tier 2, you need to use the Item Printer 80 times and invest 500 BP. This will unlock the Pokeball Lotto feature for you.

It's recommended that you turn off your auto-save in the game's settings if you want to reset over and over for a shot at Poke Balls.

How to use Poke Ball Lotto in Indigo Disk?

Every 10 uses of the Item Printer gives you a chance at great rewards (Image via Nintendo)

It’s easy enough to trigger Poke Ball Lotto in Indigo Disk. You simply need to perform 10 print jobs, and it has a random chance to trigger; however, this does not happen every time you do this. Thankfully, the two upgrades to the Item Printer reduce the material cost, so you can make far more attempts.

When the Poke Ball Lotto triggers in the Indigo Disk DLC, you’ll be given a random Poke Ball. It appears to have a decent chance of giving you solid, useful rewards instead of the weaker ones.

All confirmed Poke Ball rewards from Poke Ball Lotto

There are some incredible rewards in the Poke Ball Lotto in Indigo Disk. In particular, you can find Beast Balls, which are used to make catching Ultra Beasts much easier. They’re among the most useful Poke Balls you can find in the franchise.

Below is a list of every Poke Ball we know that can show up as a part of the Poke Ball Lotto:

Poke Ball

Heal Ball

Quick Ball

Great Ball

Premier Ball

Luxury Ball

Heavy Ball

Nest Ball

Net Ball

Ultra Ball

Dusk Ball

Dive Ball

Repeat Ball

Timer Ball

Fast Ball

Moon Ball

Lure Ball

Friend Ball

Love Ball

Level Ball

Safari Ball

Beast Ball

Master Ball

Some of these are rewards in the game, such as the Level Ball, which is gained by catching and registering 270 Pokemon in the Paldea Pokedex. However, you may want more than one, so the Item Printer can help.

Of course, there’s also the rare Safari Ball and the most powerful Poke Ball of all: The Master Ball, guaranteed to always catch whatever it is thrown at.

You may not unlock the Poke Ball Lotto during the main story of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. Thankfully, you can still unlock it as a part of the post-game content, if you’re interested in doing so.