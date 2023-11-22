Will Ultra Beasts return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next DLC, The Indigo Disk, will surely bring back plenty of creatures from previous games, but some players have been wondering about the Ultra Beasts that originally debuted in Generation VII. This question has been brought up due to the presence of the Beast Ball in Scarlet and Violet, a specialized Poke Ball that was originally used to capture the Ultra Beasts.

Since The Indigo Disk won't arrive for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet until December 2023, there are few concrete facts surrounding the Pokemon that will make their return to the DLC.

However, recent Pokedex data mining and reports by leak aggregators seem to indicate that the Ultra Beasts aren't in Game Freak's plans for The Indigo Disk, at least not upon its launch.

Why the Ultra Beasts may not be available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk DLC

Despite the Beast Ball being obtainable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, some trainers may have noticed the change in its item description.

In its Gen VII debut, the ball was described as "a special Poke Ball designed to catch Ultra Beasts." However, its description changed in Pokemon Sword and Shield to read "a somewhat different Poke Ball that has a low success rate for catching a Pokemon."

Moreover, leak aggregators such as Centro Leaks reported in October 2023 that Ultra Beasts wouldn't make a return in the Indigo Disk. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans were skeptical, as Centro has missed the mark before. However, there is some evidence courtesy of the data mining community to support this claim.

Back in September 2023, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet data miner @Mattyoukhana_ on X discovered the full Blueberry Academy Pokedex for The Indigo Disk. Although the shared information didn't include new species, it did list out every single returning Pokemon that had existed in a previous game, and the Ultra Beasts were nowhere to be found.

Although @Mattyoukhana_ did state that the list wasn't 100% accurate since some Pocket Monsters have different regional variants, the Ultra Beasts don't share this concern. By all indications, according to data miners who have divulged the full Pokedex for The Indigo Disk, the data simply don't show the Ultra Beasts existing within the Blueberry Academy Pokedex.

Although signs aren't looking good for the Ultra Beasts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers may not want to give up hope completely. As thorough as the leaking and data mining community can be, they can't usually account for every factor before a major Pokemon game or DLC release.

For example, if the Ultra Beasts aren't available to capture in The Indigo Disk upon release, there may be upcoming Tera Raid events that feature them as bosses. Back before Scarlet and Violet received any DLCs or Pokemon HOME functionality, Greninja was made available as a raid boss for trainers to beat and capture despite not being obtainable in the base game.

Whatever the case might be, the Ultra Beasts are still technically obtainable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, courtesy of Pokemon HOME transfers. However, trainers hoping to find them during their adventures in The Indigo Disk may be disappointed.

Anything is possible, and Game Freak may surprise trainers by bringing the Ultra Space creatures back, but it may be after the DLC's debut.