How to defeat Rockruff in Pokemon GO 1-star raids

Pokemon GO players want to defeat Rockruff to get different forms of Lycanroc, such as Midnight. The former is in 1-star raids that started on January 6 and will be available till January 10, 2023. One of the biggest events of this month is the Lustrous Odyssey. The reason for that is the controversy surrounding it, which has taken the hype of Dusk Lycanroc to new heights. The news is still a hot topic, and trainers are eager to find Rockruff by any means.

That said, this article details everything you need to know about the Rockruff type, its weaknesses, and the best counters to win the raid.

How to beat Rockruff in Pokemon GO 1-star raids

Winning the Rockruff raid might help you get a Shiny Rockruff (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can beat Rockruff in Pokemon GO using Fighting, Grass, Ground, Water, and Steel-type counters, such as Kartana, Mega Sceptile, and Shadow Exadrill. Its best raid party focuses on utilizing moves it is weak against. In addition, it prioritizes the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). The STAB feature activates when the counters’ typing matches the move’s type.

Rockruff is a pure Rock-type Pokemon, and due to its typing, it’s weak to the following elemental types:

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Water

Steel

Furthermore, it resists these types:

Fire

Flying

Normal

Grass

Rockruff sports 3120 Combat Power (CP) as a raid boss and has a 600 HP. Additionally, it boasts Attack and Defense of 117 and 78, respectively. The creature can use Tackle and Rock Throw as its Fast move, whereas for the Charged move, its options are Stone Edge, Rock Tomb, Trialbaze, and Crunch.

Pokemon GO: Rockruff best counters

The top counter is Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As discussed earlier, the best Pokemon GO counters for Rockruff raid comprise Pokemon and moves it is weak to. Thus, you should prioritize the party given below to win this challenge easily.

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Exadrill with Metal Claw and Scorching Sand

Mega Sceptiple with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Hariyan with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mega Alakazam with Counter and Psychic

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Shot and Meteor Mash

Shadow and Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earthpower

Shadow Feraligator with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

The above party will help you win this raid. If you manage to get a Dusk Form Rockruff from it - though it is rare and has yet to be officially announced by Niantic - then you can evolve it into a Dusk Form Lycanroc by feeding it 50 Candies.

