How to easily defeat Ditto Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ditto Tera Raids can either be laughably easy or incredibly difficult in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, it's easy to guarantee the former if you know what you're doing. A Ditto Tera Raid will transform into the host's Pokemon. Everything but HP is copied. Knowing this, you can just bring a Level 1 Magikarp or anything else pathetically weak that your allies can easily defeat.

The catch to this Tera Raid is that Ditto only transforms as the host's Pokemon. That means the other three players can bring whatever they want. If the host uses anything but a weakling, then it's advisable that other people leave the battle to avoid a potential headache.

Here is how you can easily win in all Ditto Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you host a Ditto Tera Raid battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, bring something anybody can defeat (i.e., a Level 1 Magikarp or something similar). Alternatively, players who aren't the host should get their best Pokemon. Here are a few things you should know about this battle:

The Tera Type doesn't change.

Any moves used by the opponent will be whatever the host's Pokemon knows.

All stats but HP are copied, meaning you could theoretically fight something with single-digit Defense and Sp. Def.

Anybody can realistically win in this Tera Raid. The only way you will lose is if the host uses something way too strong. Since you can host the Tera Raid, you can guarantee that something of this sort will never happen.

Examples of easy Level 1s you could use

Magikarp is notoriously weak (Image via Game Freak)

Any Level 1 would suffice. That said, some options are easier than others. Here is a list of candidates you could use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as the host:

Magikarp (it only knows Splash at Level 1)

Cloyster (you could evolve it at Level 1 and make it only have Shell Smash)

Any other Level 1 that only has non-attacking moves

The host will be useless in this battle, but everybody else should have no problem dealing heavy damage to Ditto. Ideally, it should faint at Turn 1. Even the computer AI can solo it for the host. Hence, there is no excuse for not being able to win here since players can 100% guarantee their victory every time.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet

Runs from April 7th through April 9th



Runs from April 7th through April 9th

The main reason why some players might be randomly looking up how to beat a Ditto Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is because of an upcoming event. Between April 7-9, 2023, Trainers will have the opportunity to defeat this 5-star copycat.

All Dittos fought here will have five perfect IVs, which is useful for players seeking to breed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For example, something with anything but perfect Attack could be useful for breeding a Special Attacker to minimize confusion and Foul Play damage.

Likewise, something with perfect IVs in anything but Speed could be useful in Trick Room teams. It is worth noting that you can always just Hyper Train all IVs, but that method requires Bottle Caps. You can still get the other usual item drops by farming this event while it's around.

