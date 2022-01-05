How to easily get through Snowpoint City Gym in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The dreaded snowball puzzle in the seventh gym has made a return in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Candice can be one of the more difficult Gym Leaders in this Pokemon game (at least for anyone who didn’t pick Chimchar as their starter). Unfortunately, even getting to the battle takes a while since many gamers spend dozens of minutes figuring out how to get rid of those large snowballs blocking the way.

There is a method, though, that Pokemon trainers can use to save time.

Guiding Pokemon trainers past the snowballs in Snowpoint Gym

There is a set of giant snowballs blocking the pathway to Candice in Snowpoint City’s Ice-type Gym. A pit at the bottom contains eight snowballs, while three more block three different staircases. Pokemon trainers can break these, but only via rushing down the icy slopes and crashing through them.

Fortunately, a trainer can eliminate multiple snowballs if they are lined up together. Therefore, the quickest way to clear out the snowballs in Snowpoint City Gym is to take out three rows of snowballs in the middle of the gym and take out the other three snowballs in front of the staircases.

The first (and easiest) snowball to get rid of is the one closest to the trainer as they enter the Gym. On the far right side is a patch of snow that covers two tiles. Pokemon trainers should head left until they find the snow patch just past the opposing trainer, slide to the right, walk down, and slide back to the left to get rid of the first snowball.

On the left side of the Gym, down one level, is a trainer right in the middle of the floor. If users can land right above this opponent, they can slide to the right to clear one of the rows in the middle pit.

To do so, gamers simply need to head left and then slide until they are at the patch of snow in front of the trainer west of Candice. From there, they can merely slide forward until the main avatar is touching the trainer, then head up to hit the path and slide down.

To eliminate another row of snowballs, Pokemon trainers can head to the upper right corner of the gym. There is a horizontal patch of snow that covers two tiles, and they should find that patch and walk to the furthest left tile.

From there, players can slide down to a snow patch in the middle and slide left to take out another row of snowballs.

This pair of unbreakable snowballs are essential to solving the puzzle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After that, gamers should land next to another snowy patch just above them (right to the left of the middle pit). If they slide to this patch and turn right, they will take out the last row of snowballs. If this doesn’t work, users can try turning left once and bouncing back down to build speed before sliding right.

There should only be two snowballs remaining: those blocking the staircases in front of Candice. To take out the lower of these snowballs, Pokemon trainers should head back to the front of the room and slide to the individual snow patches on the left.

Then, while staying to the right of the opposing trainer, players can slide to the upper part of the room, hitting a pair of unbreakable snowballs on the right. From there, sliding to the right will take out the lower snowball, leaving only one remaining.

To get rid of this last snowball, trainers need to find the upper left corner of the room. After that, they should nestle themselves behind the other unbreakable snowball, then turn right to clear the last snowball.

