How to evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Bug Out! event returns for another year, giving trainers the opportunity to evolve Grubbin into Charjabug and Vikavolt.

While evolving Grubbin into Charjabug is a fairly straightforward task, evolving Charjabug into Vikavolt will take a little more time and resources.

In the original games, Charjabug would evolve when exposed to a magnetic field and later a Thunder Stone. While Thunder Stones don't exist in the mobile title, there's a certain way to evolve Charjabug involving magnetism.

Pokemon GO trainers need 100 Grubbin candies and a magnetic field to evolve Charjabug to Vikavolt

In order to evolve Charjabug in Pokemon GO, trainers will need a magnetic field of sorts as well as 100 Grubbin candies.

To achieve the desired magnetic field effect, trainers will need to evolve Charjabug within the range of a Pokestop fitted with a magnetic lure module. Once the Charjabug is fed its candies in this proximity, evolution will begin.

In Pokemon GO, magnetic lure modules are specialized variants of lures that specifically attract Electric, Rock, and Steel-type Pokemon. It makes sense for this item to be able to evolve Charjabug since the Pokemon is partially Electric-type.

Magnetic lures can be bought from the in-game shop for a cost of 200 Pokecoins, though they may occasionally be rewarded through other means.

This means Pokemon GO trainers who wish to evolve Charjabug may need to spend real-world money to obtain the magnetic lure. Alternatively, they can place their Pokemon in a friendly gym to defend it and accrue Pokecoins over time. However, these Pokecoin gains are capped per day, so trainers can only earn so many in a given time.

It may be possible to find a nearby Pokestop that is already equipped with a magnetic lure, saving trainers the time and effort of using one of their own.

Steps to evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt

Once trainers have the 100 necessary candies and a lure module, they should head to a standard Pokestop. Trainers should tap on the Pokestop and press the lure module icon to affix the magnetic lure to the Pokestop. It will remain for quite some time, so there's no rush. If trainers would like, they can invite a few friends to the stop to help other players evolve their Pokemon as well. Once the lure is active, trainers can tap their Pokemon tab and pull up Charjabug's page. They can then scroll down to the center of the page and tap the Evolve button. The button should be green, indicating that it can be used. If trainers are out of range of the stop, however, evolution will be greyed out. Trainers can now just sit back and watch as Charjabug evolves into Vikavolt.

Since Grubbin, Charjabug, and Vikavolt were released in Pokemon GO on August 10 of this year, trainers will want to be sure to capture and evolve them for their Pokedexes.

Furthermore, Vikavolt may have some applications in certain PvE or PvP contexts, as it has a fairly unique Bug/Electric typing that isn't often seen among Bug-types.

