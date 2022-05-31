How to evolve Goomy in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Goomy is one of the many Pokemon players may encounter in their playthrough of the newest game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This lovable Pokemon is known as the weakest of the Dragon-types, however, this has not stopped Goomy from having its fair share of love from the Pokemon community.

Many players may remember Goomy when it first debuted in Pokemon X and Y for the Nintendo 3DS. Even in these games, they had to jump through hoops to get their Goomy to reach its final evolution. With the Pokemon featuring in a new game on a fresh platform, a new audience may have trouble evolving their Goomy.

Another factor that may confuse fans of the series is the presence of new regional forms for Goomy's evolutions. Regional evolutions have become a common part of the games since their conception in the seventh generation, starting in the Alola region. Some of these new forms even have different evolutionary methods.

Steps for evolving Goomy in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

For a brief summary, here is a list of how to evolve Goomy into Hisuian Goodra in Pokemon Legends: Arceus -

Catch a Goomy

Train Goomy to at least level 40

Evolve Goomy into Sliggoo from the bag menu

Train Sliggoo to level 50

Move to an area with rainy or foggy weather

Evolve Sliggoo from the bag menu

The biggest difference between Goomy's evolutionary line in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and in the main series is the new type combination. While the standard Goomy variant seen in the main series is a pure Dragon-type Pokemon, the new line adds the secondary Steel-typing in the new game.

Another addition to the Goomy family comes in the form of a signature move. Many new Pokemon and regional variants in Legends: Arceus come with their own signature move to make them feel more unique and encourage their usage in a playthrough. The new move for Goomy's line is Shelter, a stat-increasing move.

When it comes to evolving Goomy, the amount of times the Pokemon can do so remains constant. In order to fully evolve Goomy, the player first needs to evolve it into Sliggoo. After that evolution, they can begin to move towards having it evolve into the final stage, Goodra. But how can players do this?

Luckily, the evolutionary process for evolving the Goomy line remains consistent between Pokemon Legends: Arceus and the main series. This means that players familiar with the evolutionary process from their playthroughs in other games will already know how to conduct the process in the new game as well.

To evolve Goomy into Sliggoo, players only need to train it until level 40. This is the easiest step to accomplish as it ties into the game's main form of gameplay, which involves battling and training Pokemon. Once Goomy reaches level 40, the player will be notified that it is ready for evolution.

Once the player acquires their Sliggoo, the next step will be to evolve it into a Goodra. Luckily, this has not changed since the main series either. In fact, this iteration of evolving the Pokemon may be easier than the main series.

The player is required to train their Sliggoo to level 50 and be in a rainy or foggy area. Since those conditions can be met easily, evolving the Pokemon will be easy.

