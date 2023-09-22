How to evolve Grubbin into Vikavolt in Pokemon GO?

With the upcoming Grubbin Community Day for Pokemon GO just a day away, players are gathering insights into their favorite creatures. Debuting in the seventh generation, Grubbin and family were some of the most riveting designs seen in Alola. Despite its traits, many were deterred by Charjabug's unreal evolution requirement in those games.

However, Pokemon GO is a much different beast than its main series counterparts. As such, many trainers may want to know if there have been any changes to the Grubbin family's evolution requirements and how they can comply with them.

How to evolve Grubbin in Pokemon GO

Grubbin as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first step towards getting a Vikavolt in Pokemon GO is to find a Grubbin. This will be an easy creature to encounter once the Grubbin Community Day starts on Saturday, September 23rd, at 2 pm local time. However, once this event concludes, finding Grubbin may be a bit difficult. Thankfully, there are ways to simplify this search.

The weather plays a key role in determining what types of monsters can spawn in a given area. Each weather correlates to some of the many elemental types in the mobile game. In the case of Grubbin, it spawns best in rainy weather. Players can also use Lure Modules and Incenses to further increase the general spawn rate.

After grabbing a Grubbin, they will need to collect 25 Grubbin candies in order to evolve it into Charjabug. Players can use Pinap Berries to help make this process even easier.

How to evolve Charjabug in Pokemon GO

Charjabug as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Evolving Charjabug in Pokemon GO is quite the feat. Not only do players have to collect 100 Grubbin candies, they will also need to find a Magnetic Lure Module. This might be an uphill task, given the rarity of these items. However, those who have a surplus of Pokecoins can pick one of these up from the shop.

Once players are near an active Magnetic Lure Module, they can evolve their Charjabug using the 100 Grubbin candies. This can be done by tapping the now highlighted "evolve" button from Charjabug's summary screen.

Is Vikavolt good in Pokemon GO?

Vikavolt as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As Vikavolt currently stands, it is not viable in any tier of competitive play, nor is it useful in raid battles. However, this could change when the Grubbin Community Day event drops, as it adds the new Volt Switch attack to the creature's kit.

It's unclear if this will help Vikavolt obtain relevancy. A bit of experimentation in the Battle League will determine the results.