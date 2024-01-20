Porygon Community Day Classic takes place on January 20, 2024, between 2 pm and 5 pm local time, and players might be wondering how to evolve Porygon into Porygon2 and Porygon-Z in Pokemon GO. The process is relatively simple as long as you have the necessary items.

This article will discuss the items required to evolve Porygon into Porygon2 and Porygon-Z in Pokemon GO and how to get them.

Note: Moves marked with an * need an Elite TM to be learned.

How to evolve Porygon into Porygon2 in Pokemon GO

To evolve Porygon into Porygon2, you must feed the critter 25 Candy and give it a special evolution item in Pokemon GO called Up-Grade. You can get the required Candy by catching as few as eight Porygon. However, if you don't already have an Up-Grade, you might have to wait till you land one through random PokeStop spins or Research Breakthrough rewards.

How to evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z in Pokemon GO

Getting Porygon's second evolution stage in Niantic's mobile game is slightly more complex, but it is far from difficult. All you have to do is collect 100 Candy by capturing and transferring the critter. Each catch yields three Candy and each transfer, one. Therefore, you must capture and ship off 25 Poygon to collect enough of these.

Additionally, you need a Sinnoh Stone whenever you wish to evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z. These can be acquired in the following ways:

Research Breakthrough for completing Field Research tasks on seven.

Defeating Sierra, Cliff, or Arlo.

Winning PvP battles against friends.

Mystery gift from GO Battle League.

If you evolve Porygon2 during the January Community Day Classic, Porygon-Z will know the Charged Attack Tri Attack. This is a Normal-type move that deals 65 damage in trainer battles and 75 damage in Gyms and raids.

Porygon, Porygon2, and Porygon-Z in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Porygon

Base stats

Attack: 153

Defense: 136

Stamina: 163

Max. CP: 1,944 (1,968 if Best Buddy)

Move Pool

Fast Attacks: Charge Beam, Hidden Power, Tackle*, Zen Headbutt*, Quick Attack (Legacy move, can't be taught with Elite TM)

Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam, Solar Beam, Zap Cannon, Discharge*, Psybeam*, Signal Beam*

Porygon2

Base stats

Attack: 198

Defense: 180

Stamina: 198

Move Pool

Fast Attacks: Charge Beam, Hidden Power, Lock-On

Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam, Solar Beam, Zap Cannon, Tri Attack

Porygon-Z

Base stats

Attack: 264

Defense: 150

Stamina: 198

Move Pool

Fast Attacks: Charge Beam, Hidden Power, Lock-On

Charged Attacks: Blizzard, Hyper Beam, Solar Beam, Zap Cannon, Tri Attack*

