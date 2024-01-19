Is Porygon-Z with Tri Attack good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Evolving Porygon2 during the January Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO will give you a Porygon-Z with Tri Attack. This is a Normal-type attack that deals 75 damage for 50 energy in Gyms and Raid battles and 65 damage for 50 energy in raid battles. The event will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on January 20, 2024.

This article will discuss if Porygon-Z with Tri Attack is any good in PvP and PvE settings in Pokemon GO.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Is Porygon-Z with Tri Attack worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Expand Tweet

In general, Porygon-Z is a very poor choice for the GO Battle League. With or without Tri Attack, the Pocket Monster has terrible matchups in the Great and Ultra League formats.

Tri Attack in itself is not a good move. Dealing only 65 damage for 50 energy for a 50% chance of lowering the target's Attack and Defense by one stage is not that a perfect combination. What holds Porygon-Z back even more is that all its other moves are nukes.

If you must run a mono Normal-type Pocket Monster in GO Battle League, you are better off building a Lickitung, Vigoroth, Greedent, or even Munchlax or Oinkologne. All these critters outperform Porygon-Z in the Great League. It is not worth spending resources to build a Porygon-Z for the Ultra League at all.

Is Porygon-Z with Tri Attack worth using in Pokemon GO Gym and Raid battles?

Normal-type Pocket Monsters don't have as much utility as Gym or Raid attackers in Pokemon GO. This is because their only STAB moves can't hit anything for super-effective damage.

That said, Porygon-Z can be an efficient Gym Defender in Pokemon GO. However, even in this scenario, having Tri Attack is not a must. This is because a combination of Lock On and Hyper Beam deals more damage than Lock On and Tri Attack.

How to get Porygon-Z with Tri Attack in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Despite its relative lack of utility, if you wish to get Porygon-Z with Tri Attack in Niantic's mobile game, you must evolve Porygon2 between 2 pm and 5 pm local time during the January 2024 Community Day Classic.

If you miss this window, you can always use an Elite Charged TM. However, this is by no means a worthwhile use of such a precious item.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Porygon Community Day Classic preparation guide || January 2024 infographic || Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks || Giovanni counters || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters

Poll : Will you be playing the Porygon Community Day Classic? Yes No 0 votes