Pokemon GO: Porygon Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

The Porygon Community Day Classic takes place on January 20, 2024, between 2 pm and 5 pm local time, and many players are interested in knowing if its featured move and critter will be viable in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. Evolving Porygon2 using 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone during the event will give you a Porygon-Z that knows the Charged Attack Tri Attack.

This article analyzes the latter Pokemon's viability in PvP and PvE when it knows Tri Attack. Moreover, it gives you the best IVs to look out for during the Community Day Classic in Niantic's mobile game.

Is Tri Attack Porygon-Z worth it in Pokemon GO?

Tri Attack Porygon-Z in PvP

Neither Tri Attack nor Porygon-Z are desirable Pokemon GO Battle League picks. The Normal-type Charged Attack deals 65 damage at 50 energy and has a 50% chance of lowering the target's Attack and Defense by one stage. These numbers don't make for either a good bait move, nuke, or even a debuffer. This makes Tri Attack a jack of all trades master of none.

Porygon-Z is outclassed by Normal-type critters like Vigoroth, Greedent, and Lickitung, which are easy to find and offer more versatile coverage in trainer battles.

Tri Attack Porygon-Z in PvE

In PvP, Porygon-Z — with or without its Porygon Community Day move — doesn't have much value as a raid or Gym attacker in Pokemon GO. This is because Normal-type moves don't deal super effective damage to anything. Moreover, Porygon-Z doesn't have a high enough Attack stat to offset the absence of the super-effective multiplier.

Although Porygon-Z can be a decent Gym defender, this creature offers more value with the non-exclusive Hyper Beam as its Charged Attack than the Porygon Community Day move, Tri Attack.

Best IVs to look out for in Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic

Best IV spreads for Porygon for Great League

0/15/14 - 1,497 CP at level 17 1/15/13 - 1,500 CP at level 17 0/14/15 - 1,496 CP at level 17 1/14/14 - 1,499 CP at level 17 1/13/15 - 1,497 CP at level 17

Best IV spreads for Porygon for Ultra League

0/15/12 - 2,499 CP at level 28.5 0/14/13 - 2,497 CP at level 28.5 0/13/14 - 2,495 CP at level 28.5 1/13/13 - 2,499 CP at level 28.5 0/12/15 - 2,494 CP at level 28.5

Best IV spreads for Porygon for Master League

15/15/15 - 3,693 CP at level 50 14/15/15 - 3,679 CP at level 50 15/15/14 - 3,684 CP at level 50 15/14/15 - 3,682 CP at level 50 13/15/15 - 3,666 CP at level 50

Is Pokemon GO Porygon Community Day Classic worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?

From a strictly PvP and PvE perspective, the Porygon Community Day Classic is an irrelevant one. However, it offers a great chance to obtain the shiny variants of the Virtual Pokemon, as each stage looks distinct and fascinating.

Furthermore, the event will have a 3x Catch XP bonus active during its period, which can be helpful if the rumored Pokemon GO level 60 ends up being a reality.