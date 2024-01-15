How to evolve Ralts in Pokemon GO to Gallade and Gardevoir?

This week’s Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour focuses on Ralts, catching which can help you evolve into Gallade and Gardevoir. The event will be held on January 16, 2023, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the event, you have increased chances of encountering the featured Pokemon. This time, the special bonus is 2x Transfer Candy.

Ralts will appear more frequently in the wild. So, use Lure Modules and Incense to attract it to your location. The more you catch, the more Candies you’ll make. That’s not all; feeding a Pinap Berry to the Pokemon and capturing it right after that will double the Candy gain. That said, we will now look into how to obtain Ralts, Gallade, and Gardevoir.

How to get Ralts in Pokemon GO?

Ralts as wild encounters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can get a Ralts using a Poke Ball during the Spotlight Hour event. Since the Pokemon has a base flee rate of 0.0%, you should not hesitate to use a Pinap Berry. You’ll get three candies per catch without using berry because it’s a base form, but you’ll get six with it in use.

How to evolve Ralts into Gallade in Pokemon GO?

Ralts high spawn rate (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After you catch a male Ralts, feed it 25 Candies to evolve it into a Kirlia. Then, give 100 Candies to Kirlia while using a Sinnoh Stone to get Gallade. The process is simple, but you’ll need the resources.

How to evolve Ralts into Gardevoir in Pokemon GO?

Glimpse of Ralts into Gardevoir evolution process (Image via The Pokemon Company)

By feeding a Ralts 25 Candies, you can evolve it into a Kirlia. Next, you can give a Kirlia 100 Candies to evolve into a Gardevoir. That said, all you need is Candies for this evolution.

How to farm Ralts Candies during the Spotlight Hour?

Spotlight Hour Preview of Ralts and Shiny Ralts (Image via TPC)

You can make a Ralts your Buddy Pokemon to collect its Candies. This is the first step of farming before the start of the Spotlight Hour event. During it, make sure you do these things.

Use Lure Module and Incense.

Feed Pinap Berry to double Candy gain.

Trade your Ralts with your friend’s Ralts to earn extra Candy.

Then, Transfer it to get 2x Candy.

To summarize, following the strategy, you can get a minimum of nine candies from one Ralts.

How to get Shiny Gallade in Pokemon GO

Shiny Ralts evolving into Shiny Gallade (Image via The Pokemon Company)

First, get a male Shiny Ralts and give it 25 Candies to evolve into a Shiny Kirlia. Then, feed the latter 100 Candies while using a Sinnoh Stone to get a Shiny Gallade.

How to get Shiny Gardevoir in Pokemon GO

Shiny Ralts and Shiny Gardevoir (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can give a Shiny Ralts 50 Candies to evolve into a Shiny Kirlia and then feed 100 to the latter to get a Shiny Gardevoir.