How to evolve Scyther into Scizor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Evolving Scyther into scizor can be tricky in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

It isn’t like past games where trainers needed to trade Scyther with a Metal Coat. This new game features a couple of different ways to get trade evolutions. While it offers a new evolution for Scyther in the form of Kleavor, trainers will still need Scizor if they want to get that perfect Pokedex.

How can trainers evolve this Pokemon?

Scyther will need a Metal Coat to evolve into Scizor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. There’s no trade necessary. Once the item is received, it can evolve.

There are two ways to get a Metal Coat. One involves using Merit Point, while the other method requires a bit of luck.

Trainers can accumulate Merit Points by picking up lost satchels around Hisui. Several of these are usually scattered around the map whenever the trainer enters an area.

To use Merit Points, trainers will want to head to Jubilife Village and talk to Simona at the Trading Post. The Metal Coat will cost 1,000 Merit Points.

Without these, trainers will need to wait for Space Time Distortions to get a Metal Coat. These events happen at random times, so waiting for one may take a while.

Scyther can be caught in the back of Obsidian Fieldlands (Image via Game Freak)

When a Space Time Distortion occurs, different evolutionary items will drop. These will be things like the evolutionary stones, Upgrades and Electrizers. A Metal Coat has a chance of dropping, but it isn’t guaranteed. Trainers could have to wait for a second Space Time Distortion to wait for the Metal Coat to drop.

That being said, the best place to look for a Metal Coat is in the Alabaster Icelands. Metal Coats don’t drop more often then, but Scizor itself spawns from Space Time Distortions in that region. Therefore, if a trainer can’t grab a Metal Coat, they might be able to Scizor outright.

Thankfully, Scyther’s research tasks don’t have a section to evolve it. Therefore, catching a Scizor by itself won’t affect Pokedex completion. It may be quicker to get Scizor and start working on its Pokdex entry right away.

Space Time Distortions are also great ways to catch other Pokemon evolutions that don't show up in Hisui. For example, the original Weavile can appear in Space Time Distortions in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Edited by Srijan Sen