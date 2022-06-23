How to evolve Snorunt into Froslass in Pokemon GO

Snorunt is one of the trickier Pokemon to evolve in Pokemon GO. This is likely because of the two options it can evolve into: Froslass and Glalie.

Glalie is the bulkier Pokemon, while Froslass is more offensive. Generally, Glalie is the easiest one to evolve into, which leaves plenty of trainers wondering how they can get Froslass at all.

Snorunt needs to be female to evolve into Froslass in Pokemon GO

There are a couple of requirements that need to be met for Snorunt to evolve into Froslass, so it’s understandable why trainers can get a little confused.

The main thing to remember is that Snorunt needs to be female to evolve into Froslass. A male Snorunt only evolves into Glalie.

Here is how to evolve a female Snorunt into Froslass:

Feed Snorunt 100 candy

Give Snorunt a Sinnoh Stone

The Sinnoh Stone is a special item that allows trainers to get some of the evolutions that were introduced in Generation IV. In Pokemon Platinum, there were several old monsters that got new evolutions, like Tangela, Electabuzz and Magmar.

Glalie was actually the earlier Snorunt evolution, while Froslass was added in Generation IV. Glalie was even found on Glacia’s Elite Four team. Meanwhile, Snorunt can originally be found in the Hoenn region.

Getting a Sinnoh Stone could take a while. Pokemon GO trainers can get them by spinning PokeStops, but the chances of obtaining one are low.

Glalie is Snorunt's other evolution in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The safest way to get a Sinnoh Stone is to maintain streaks for spinning PokeStops. If a trainer can spin a PokeStop once a day per week, they will get a reward bundle at the end of that week.

Part of this bundle will always be an evolutionary item. That doesn’t 100% guarantee that it will be a Sinnoh Stone. It could be a different evolutionary item like a Dragon Scale or Unova Stone. This method simply gives trainers the best chance at grabbing a Sinnoh Stone.

Trainers who have played the game for a long time have likely gotten into the habit of doing this naturally.

Trainers who like to play in GO Battle League might want to push for a Froslass. It has a very competitive moveset since Avalanche and Shadow Ball deal great damage for a reasonable energy cost. It can be a nice Ice-type substitute for trainers who don’t have Walrein or Alolan Ninetails.

Snorunt also appreciates evolving into something that's Ice/Ghost-type as opposed to Ice/Dark-type. The Ghost typing that Froslass provides cancels out its weakness to Fighting.

Glalie, on the other hand, takes quadruple damage from Fighting. In fact, it should probably be paired with another Ghost-type, so that the team can switch to threats like Conkeldurr, Lucario and other powerful Fighting-types.

Being Ghost-type also allows Froslass to beat Medicham, who is currently a huge threat in Pokemon GO Great League. This makes other Ghost-types like Jellicent and Trevenant very valuable.

