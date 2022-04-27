How to evolve Stantler in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the newest game in the Pokemon franchise. Fans and critics alike have been singing the game's praises since its release, saying that it was a breath of fresh air for the franchise, which many felt was getting stagnant. This is credited to the game's spin on Pokemon gameplay.

Rather than forcing the player to endure lengthy cutscenes only to have the player run from battle, players cannot engage with wild Pokemon. Legends take the standard gameplay of the Pokemon franchise and open it up to experimentation at the player's own pace, much like Breath of the Wild.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus also adds a few new Pokemon to the game, much like every new entry to the franchise does. Rather than shooting for entirely new designs, Legends expands upon the Regional Variants feature introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon for the Nintendo 3DS.

Evolving Stantler in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The first regional evolution to be announced for Pokemon Legends: Arceus was Wyrdeer. Wyrdeer is the evolved form of Stantler in the Hisui region. Also, Legends is the only game where Stantler can evolve, so players are encouraged to use Wyrdeer as this is their only chance in the franchise.

When it comes to many of the other original evolutions in Legends, an unusual condition must be met before the Pokemon can evolve. For Stantler, the player must command it to use its signature move, Psyshield Bash, at least 20 times in Agile Style.

Stantler first learns Psyshield Bash at level 21. However, many players will notice they will not receive a prompt to teach Stantler this move like they would in previous titles. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players have to assign moves to their Pokemon manually. This option can be found after selecting a Pokemon on the menu.

Once a player teaches their Stantler Psyshield Bash, they may notice that they cannot use it in Agile Style. This is because the level a Pokemon learns a move is different than the level a Pokemon "masters" that move. Once a Pokemon reaches a level where they master a move, they will be able to use "styles."

To achieve mastery over Psyshield Bash, Stantler must reach level 31. Reaching this level will not be too hard as Legends gives the player many ways to gain EXP. Catching and battling wild Pokemon are the fastest ways to gain EXP and feed Pokemon EXP candies which can be bought from Jubilife Village.

Upon using Psyshield Bash 20 times in Agile Style, players will receive a notification stating that their Stantler is ready to evolve. Upon receiving this notification, players only need to select Stantler from the bag menu and select the "evolve" option. From there, Stantler will begin evolving into Wyrdeer.

Edited by Srijan Sen