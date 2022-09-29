How to find and beat Fashion Challengers in Pokemon GO

With Pokemon GO's 2022 rendition of the Fashion Week event in full swing, players everywhere have begun exploring the world with their new trainer cosmetics and costumed companions. However, the addition of Fashion Challengers may catch some of the newer players off guard.

Though many trainers may already be experienced with PvE battles through prior excursions with Team GO Rocket, Fashion Week introduces its own spin on these competitions. These battles also come with rewards that incentivize players to pursue them.

Luckily, given how similar these battles are to the commonplace Team GO Rocket fights, finding and emerging victorious in these encounters will not be very challenging for veteran players. Here's what players should know about these types of encounters before they leave to explore the world of Pokemon GO's Fashion Week.

Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2022: Everything to know about Fashion Challengers

Official artwork for Pokemon GO's 2022 Fashion Week (Image via Niantic)

Rather than appearing at random Pokestops like last year's opponents, this year's Fashion Challengers can be encountered after completing the timed research quest steps. Players will know when they are about to be challenged by one if a message stating "An Opponent Appears" shows up in the rewards box.

Upon claiming the reward, one of the three Fashion Challengers will prompt a battle. These battles are practically identical to those with Team GO Rocket. However, trainers will not be rewarded with a Pokemon encounter upon victory; they will only receive Stardust, Poke Balls, and other consumable items.

As one might expect, each of these three Fashion Challengers have different Pokemon on their teams. With this in mind, it may be difficult to anticipate which creatures these trainers will use against the player. Thankfully, these battles are far from difficult. Nevertheless, here are some tips to keep in mind when fighting.

Before going into each of these battles in Pokemon GO, every player should know that each of the three Fashion Challengers will always have Furfrou on their team. Knowing this, it is best to always prepare for these fights by bringing in powerful Fighting-types like Lucario or Machamp, since they provide high attack and a type advantage.

If players find themselves face-to-face with the Rugged Challenger in Pokemon GO, having a Fighting-type is even more useful as this particular opposing trainer will always battle with an Absol as well. Absol is a Dark-type Pokemon, which means it is weak to Fighting-type attacks, much like the guaranteed Furfrou.

As for the other trainers, they each train creatures that have yet to evolve. This means players only need a team of their strongest Pokemon to win these battles, since the opponent's monsters won't pose much of a threat.

That being said, players who are brand new to the game may have some difficulties dealing with these trainers. A good sample lineup newbie trainers can bring to these fights consists of one Electric-type, one Grass-type, and one Fighting-type. This combination will provide solid coverage against every possible opponent.

