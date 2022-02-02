How to find Grit Dust in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Effort Values and Individual Values went out the door in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and have been replaced with Effort Levels. It’s effectively the same, but streamlined to improve a Pokemon’s stats.

To do this, players have to use Grit Dust (or Grit Gravel, Pebbles, and Rocks) on their chosen Pokemon. Trainers might come across some when completing tasks, but it generally isn’t found in any one location. Thankfully, there are several surefire ways to collect as much as you need.

Where to locate Grit Dust in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

3. Release Pokemon from the Pasture

If your party is full and you catch Pokemon, it isn’t lost; instead, it’s sent to the Pasture. This serves the same function as the PC did in previous titles. By visiting the Pasture, you can release Pokemon in return for Grit Dust.

However, the most efficient way to release Pokemon from the Pasture is using the Mass Release feature. It isn’t immediately apparent that the function exists because it’s hidden.

To unlock it as soon as possible, trainers will have to fill four separate Pastures. For trainers working on their Pokedex, they should already have an influx of unused Pokemon. If not, it’s surprisingly easy to do considering Tumblestone and Apricorns aren’t hard to find.

Once all four Pastures have been filled with Pokemon, speak with Marie. Now you’ll see the “Release Multiple” option at the bottom-right of the screen when using the Pasture.

2. Take on and complete requests

NPCs you come in contact with in Pokemon Legends: Arceus often come with problems of their own. It ultimately comes down to asking the player for help and a reward being handed out on completion. This is the equivalent of side quests in RPGs and aren't mandatory to complete the main game.

However, requests can often reward sacks of Grit Dust. Since requests often include Pokemon, you can create an efficient method of finishing requests and mass capturing Pokemon. After you get the Grit as a reward, collect more after mass releasing Pokemon from the Pasture.

1. Defeat Alpha Pokemon

The most difficult method of the three is defeating Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This is going to require a really good party, considering Alpha Pokemon are powerful versions of other Pokemon. Once captured or defeated, the Alpha Pokemon will leave behind a Grit-related item as a reward.

Edited by Danyal Arabi