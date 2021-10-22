How to Find a King's Rock in Pokemon GO (October 2021)

The King's Rock has been a staple item in Pokemon GO since Pokemon from the Johto region were implemented into the game. Much like in the main series games, the King's Rock is an item that players can use to evolve their Pokemon.

Being introduced in the main series of Pokemon games with the second generation, Pokemon Gold and Pokemon Silver, many gamers have grown fond of this item since their first time finding it in the basement of Slowpoke's Well. They could also receive a King's Rock from the Youngster trainer outside of Steven's house in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire.

In contrast to the main series of Pokemon games, getting a hold of these types of evolutionary items is a lot harder as they cannot be found in any set area. How can trainers looking to evolve their Pokemon find the King's Rock?

Locating the King's Rock in Pokemon GO

The King's Rock as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are only two Pokemon that require a King's Rock to evolve: Poliwhirl and Slowpoke. Upon using the item, the former will evolve into Politoed while Slowpoke turns into Slowking.

When it comes to obtaining the King's Rock, there is sadly no way to guarantee getting one. At most, players are only guaranteed the chance to obtain any evolutionary item from the catalog of other evolutionary items found in Pokemon GO, such as a Sun Stone or a Sinnoh Stone.

There are ways players can increase their odds of finding an evolutionary item in Pokemon GO. They can spin Pokestops for seven days in a row to receive a significantly boosted chance of finding an evolutionary item.

Gamers also receive a boost of around 50% of finding an evolutionary item at their next Pokestop after spinning 250 Pokestops.

Many Pokemon fans may remember Misty's Politoed from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Politoed shattered the metagame in the main series due to its ability, Drizzle, Pokemon GO is an entirely different title. In Great League, Politoed brings great bulk and Water-type power to the table but tends to struggle against Grass and Electric types due to a lack of reliable coverage options.

Power creep of the next two tiers takes its toll on Politoed, so it is only recommended for use in the Great League.

Some fans may not know that the talking Slowking seen in Pokemon the Movie 2000 actually shares its english voice actor with Meowth (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slowking is quite the contrary. While it has substantial bulk, it has a very bleak moveset in Pokemon GO with low energy generation but high energy costs, making it deal little to no shield pressure.

While it can deal with the weaker Fighting-types of any tier it is in relatively easily, Slowking struggles to take care of much else.

Users looking for a way to find a King's Rock will be disappointed to learn that there is no definitive way to find one in Pokemon GO. Their best hope is to get lucky when it comes to finding one whenever they roll for an evolutionary item at a Pokestop or hope one comes along in the next community day.

