How to find Mesprit in Pokemon GO (November 2022)

Mesprit is a Legendary Pokemon that arrived in Pokemon GO on April 29, 2019. It makes up one-third of the trio known as the Lake Guardians. Azelf and Uxie are the other members of the group.

The Lake Guardians are some of the toughest Pokemon to obtain in the game. They are very difficult to acquire because of their status as region-locked Pokemon.

Each member can only be found in certain parts of the world, and Niantic's decision to phase out Remote Raid Passes has made accessing the creatures increasingly tough.

Nevertheless, some trainers may be curious as to where and how they can find Mesprit in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO trainers can find Mesprit in four main regions

Mesprit and its fellow members of the Lake Guardians (Image via Niantic)

As a region-locked Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Mesprit can only be found in certain parts of the world. This member of the Lake Guardians will only appear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. However, players in these regions may still have a tough time finding the elusive Legendary Pokemon.

Mesprit can technically appear in the wild, though its appearance rate is incredibly low. Trainers may have a slightly improved chance of spotting it if they use Incense or Lure Modules, but the spawn rate is still considerably small.

Typically, players who aim to catch Mesprit will do so by climbing the ranks of the GO Battle League. They will receive it as a reward Pokemon or defeat it in a raid.

The Lake Guardians tend to only appear as raid bosses during special events, such as last year's Pokemon GO Fest, 2020's Lake Legends, or the Legendary Raid Hour for the Water Festival.

At one time, players could use Remote Raid Passes to catch Mesprit. However, this is becoming substantially more difficult as Niantic is phasing out those passes and encouraging in-person raiding once more.

Pokemon GO's PvP Battle League remains an option. Mesprit has appeared as a capture reward for trainers who win battles after they've achieved rank 20, though this hasn't happened since October of 2021.

Mesprit was also a PvP rank reward for rank 7 trainers back in 2020, but it is yet to appear as a GO Battle League reward in 2022.

Unfortunately, trainers will face an uphill battle to find and catch Mesprit without intervention from Niantic. Unless the game's developers introduce a new event or place the Pokemon into the game's raid rotation, acquiring it will be considerably difficult.

Trainers who live outside of Mesprit's defined regions would have to travel to them to find it in the wild. This is a daunting task for most players who aren't drowning in items like Incense.

In truth, the best way to obtain Mesprit is trading for it with another Pokemon GO player. As a Legendary Pokemon, Mesprit will cost quite a bit of Stardust. However, trading is the quickest way to acquire the Lake Guardian without countless hours of searching or waiting for an event that may or may not come.

