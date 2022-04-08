How to find Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO trainers will soon have a chance to catch Tapi Bulu, the protector of Ula'ula island and another one of Alola's guardian deities.

A Grass/Fairy-type Pokemon, Tapu Bulu is one of the protectors of the island chain region of Alola alongside Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, and Tapu Fini.

Since this is the Season of Alola, it only makes sense for Tapu Bulu to follow in the footsteps of its counterparts.

It's not quite time for Tapu Bulu's debut, but this will change in a few days when Pokemon GO's Spring into Spring event begins. The event will start on April 12, 2022, and end on April 18, 2022.

Pokemon GO: What to know about Tapu Bulu during Spring into Spring

Flower-adorned Pokemon celebrate the upcoming Spring into Spring event (Image via Niantic)

Once Spring into Spring begins in Pokemon GO at 10:00 am local time, players will be able to encounter Tapu Bulu as a 5-star raid boss in gyms worldwide.

Trainers will have to assemble their best teams to defeat Tapu Bulu. They may even need to bring along a few friends, as 5-star raid bosses are particularly strong.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to counter Tapu Bulu as a Grass/Fairy-type Pokemon, particularly Poison-type Pokemon and moves. Poison-type moves deal four times normal damage to Tapu Bulu since both of the Alolan deity's types are weak to Poison-type offensives.

Ideal counters primed to take down Tapu Bulu are already being projected by the Pokemon GO community. Popular consensus picks appear to be the likes of Roserade, Mega Beedrill, Mega Gengar, Mega Venusaur, and Toxicroak. This is due to their exceptional stats, CP, and Poison-type moves.

If Pokemon GO trainers all utilize a team of Poison-type Pokemon during a Tapu Bulu raid, defeating the Alolan deity shouldn't be too much trouble.

Tapu Bulu is a relatively powerful Pokemon, but no Pokemon can last long when hit with doubly super effective damage at a constant pace.

While there's plenty more to enjoy about Pokemon GO's Spring to Spring event, Tapu Bulu is definitely one of the headlining features.

Over the course of the game's Season of Alola, Niantic has released a variety of Alolan-region Pokemon, including other guardian deities like Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele.

After Tapu Bulu's release, only one Alolan guardian will be left to be released. This is exciting for players who envisioned capturing all four of the island chain region's native protectors.

In addition to Tapu Bulu's appearance, trainers can get excited for exclusive floral-crowned Pokemon like Togetic, Togekiss, and Lopunny.

Furthermore, players can enjoy a research day to earn an Alolan Exeggutor that knows Draco Meteor and the ability to capture different Grass-type Pokemon, including Bulbasaur, Chikorita, and Treecko.

There's plenty to enjoy even after the research day, including more flower-crowned Pokemon and new research task rewards.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh