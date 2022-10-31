How to fix ‘Failed to Connect to Device’ error in Pokemon GO Plus

PPokemon GO Plus is a wristband that connects to your Android smartphone, iPhone, or other smart device. This item was created to reduce the need to constantly check your device. Niantic has disabled Bluetooth devices such as the GO Plus bracelet and the Poke Ball Plus, so players can't connect to them.

This decision was made after players encountered a bug for the second time while attempting to catch Zorua in-game. The disguised Zorua captured from their Bluetooth devices had a bug in that it couldn't transform back into Zorua as planned, instead remaining in the "disguised" form. Following this came a swarm of failed attempts to connect the GO Plus bracelet back to the main device. Not only that, but players may occasionally fail to connect to the device; the steps to resolve this issue are listed below.

Steps to fix the Failed to Connect to Device error for Pokemon GO Plus

You can fix the malfunctiong GO Plus bracelet by following the steps given below:

Disable the smart device’s WiFi and Bluetooth.

Restart the device.

Launch the Pokemon GO app and go to the in-game Settings.

Navigate to the GO Plus bracelet section.

Place the item near your device.

Click on the GO Plus bracelet button and choose it after it appears on the menu.

Go back to the main screen and click on the Pokemon GO Plus icon if it’s gray.

The steps above are enough to connect the bugged GO Plus bracelet back to your main device. But in some cases, it might still not function properly, you can fix it by following the other methods mentioned below.

Turn off your main device’s WiFi while using the GO Plus Bracelet.

Remove the Go Plus bracelet from Pokemon GO.

Turn your Bluetooth connection off and then turn it on again.

Connect your GO Plus bracelet to your device via the physical button before launching the game.

TThese are some common troubleshooting steps, and even if you follow them all, your Go Plus bracelet may continue to malfunction. It is recommended that you repeat the same steps to make it work again.

More about Pokemon GO Plus Bracelet

When you find a Monster nearby, your GO Plus bracelet vibrates and lights up green. When you come across a Pokemon you haven't yet caught, it will flash a bright yellow light. To capture the creature, press the Pokemon GO Plus button, and it will attempt to capture the Pocket Monster automatically. Pokeballs from your inventory will be used in the process, and if you don't have any, a red light will flash to indicate that you don't have any.

The bracelet can also be used at PokeStops, and when you get close to one, it will vibrate and flash a blue light. After pressing the GO Plus bracelet button, you will gain access to the available PokeStop items. The acquired in-game items will be visible on the screen of your primary device, and your GO Plus bracelet will vibrate and light up in seven different colors. The items and Pocket Monsters caught by the bracelet can be viewed later on your device via the Pokemon Go Activity Log.

