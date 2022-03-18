How to fix the "insufficient storage" error in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite's popularity has been swelling since its release, but that doesn't mean the game doesn't have its share of hiccups, bugs, and errors.

One such error is known as the "insufficient storage" error. Usually, an error like this appears in many different Nintendo Switch titles when the device doesn't have enough hard drive space to run the game or install certain required files in updates.

This particular error has popped up after update 1.4.1.7 for Switch players, but mobile players have yet to report the same problems. Sometimes even with enough storage, some players still report that they've encountered the error regardless.

Pokemon Unite: Addressing the "insufficient storage" error

There are a few different alleged ways to fix the insufficient storage bug (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There may be a fix for Pokemon Unite players who may have been met with this frustrating storage error.

Even if players have enough storage available, sometimes a few steps must be taken to ensure that the game adjusts, resulting in the error dissipating. With the error gone, players should be able to play the game as intended and download any necessary updates.

Below, Pokemon Unite players can find a few short steps that may provide a fix for the "insufficient storage" error post-update 1.4.1.7:

Exit Pokemon Unite completely. Open the game using the + button. Select "options." Scroll to and select "manage software." Select "archive," which should archive the game away but keep the player's save data intact on their Switch. Back in options, select "software update" and then "re-download software." Once the game is finished updating and installing, return to options and select software update again "via the internet." Once everything has finished updating and installing, players should be able to re-open the game. Players should no longer encounter the device storage error if the fix worked.

Keep in mind that this fix is not a guaranteed "silver bullet" that can solve the error. However, by archiving and then reinstalling the game and its previous software updates, the player's Switch can verify all of the game files on the device's storage.

Doing so should allow the Switch to also download any missing files while confirming that the leftover storage available on the device is, in fact, existent.

Hopefully, this should situate the error for Pokemon Unite players, and they won't reencounter the error. It's always possible for the error to appear when players genuinely have low device storage. If this is the case, it would be wise to archive excess games or apps that have been downloaded onto the device's hard drive.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha