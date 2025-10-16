How to get Abra, Kadabra, and Alakazam in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

If you are someone who wants to get Abra, Kadabra, and Alakazam in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, you have come to the right place. Legends: Z-A is the newest Pokemon game, and it's quite different from its predecessors. One of the major differences is that the game is based on a single map: the Lumiose City of Kalos. All the Pokemon in the game spawn in this single map, be it the first or the evolved forms.

When it comes to Abra, Kadabra, and Alakazam, you will be able to easily find the first form in a certain location on the map. However, the evolved forms have a very low spawn rate, and the best way to get them is by evolving Abra to its successive evolutions.

Thus, this article will list the spawn location of Abra in Pokemon Legends: Z-A and how you can further evolve it to Kadabra and Alakazam.

Where to find Abra in Pokemon Legends: Z-A? (Spawn location explained)

Abra is a psychic-type Pokemon in Legends: Z-A. Being a psychic-type, it has a high weakness towards bug, ghost, and dark-type Pokemon, and it is recommended that you at least have one of them to get a sure shot at catching Abra. Here is the spawn location of Abra in Legends: Z-A:

Abra spawn location in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Abra Spawns on the rooftop of a building in the Wild Zone 5, at the southern side of the center of the map. The recommended progression for this Wild Zone is level 13 or above.

Here is the location of Abra's spawn on the map:

Abra Spawn location in Legends: Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tips for catching Abra in Pokemon Legends: Z-A:

Once you enter the Wild Zone 5, go up the initial stairs and take a left. Walk until you see some debris near a metal fence. Go past the debris by clearing it with attacks like Water gun and wank along the submerged pathway until you reach a ladder.

Go down that ladder and cross the waterway to the other side. Go up the stairs, and you will find another set of stairs behind a spawned Bellsprout. Go up the stairs to find a ladder that will take you to the rooftop.

Once you reach the rooftop, you will see an Abra spawning on your left. Sneak up on the Pokemon as Abra tend to teleport away when they see trainers nearby. Attack it with a bug, ghost, or dark move to quickly incapacitate it and catch and Pokemon.

Abra spawn point in Legends: Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This covers everything we have on catching Abra in Pokemon Legends: A-Z. Now, let's move on to evolving Abra to Kadabra and Alakazam.

How to get Kadabra and Alakazam in Pokemon Legends: Z-A?

Kabadra spawns in Wild Zone 9 in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, but keep in mind that the spawn chance is quite low. Other than that, you can get a Kadabra by evolving your Abra when it reaches level 16.

When it comes to Alakazam, the only way to get it in Pokemon Legends: Z-A is by evolving your Kadabra through trading.

This covers everything we have on how to get Abra, Kadabra, and Alakazam in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest news and guides on Pokemon.

