How to get a Cetitan with the Ferocious Mark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have been inundated with plenty of news lately, thanks to the upcoming DLC called The Teal Mask. However, Game Freak has also been offering plenty of promotional Mystery Gift codes for trainers to take advantage of. The latest example provides trainers with a Cetitan bearing the Ferocious Mark, thanks to the debut of Pokemon: Paldean Winds.

To celebrate the debut of its newest web series, The Pokemon Company is allowing any player who enters a specific code into Mystery Gift the chance to acquire this capable Cetitan. This promotion will last from September 6, 2023, to August 31, 2024.

If Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers are unfamiliar with the process of obtaining goodies from Mystery Gift, it doesn't hurt to review the process.

Using Mystery Gift to get the Ferocious Mark Cetitan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This Cetitan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's promotion is much like the one seen in Paldean Winds (Image via Game Freak)

Much like the Cetitan seen in the first episode of Pokemon: Paldean Winds, this Cetitan is a capable battler. It possesses the moves Body Slam, Ice Spinner, Amnesia, and Double-Edge. The creature can be obtained at Level 50 and has an Ice Tera Type when trainers snag it from the Mystery Gift function.

But how exactly can players use Mystery Gift to get this free Pocket Monster in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? The process is quite simple, and the code that trainers will want to utilize is "L1KEAFLUTE".

In just a few minutes, players can get this Cetitan as part of their team or at least place it in their storage box.

How to redeem the Ferocious Mark Cetitan code in Mystery Gift

While you're in-game, press the X button to open the menu. Select the Poke Portal option from the list. Choose Mystery Gift. Press the button that reads "Get with code/password." Enter L1KEAFLUTE and then submit the code. The Cetitan should either join your current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet team or be sent to your storage box.

That's all there is to it! In addition to this Cetitan promotion, there are many other active codes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that can currently be entered into Mystery Gift for rewards.

Trainers can enter the following codes into Mystery Gift for some excellent goodies:

GETY0URMEW - Receive a free Mew with a randomized Tera Type. Expires on September 18, 2023.

- Receive a free Mew with a randomized Tera Type. Expires on September 18, 2023. NATSUN0T0KKUN - Awards five bananas, five butter, five peanut butter, and five Red Pokeball Picks for sandwich creation. Expires on September 30, 2023.

- Awards five bananas, five butter, five peanut butter, and five Red Pokeball Picks for sandwich creation. Expires on September 30, 2023. LEVELUP - Provides ten free Rare Candies. Expires on October 2, 2023.

- Provides ten free Rare Candies. Expires on October 2, 2023. REV1VE - Offers five Max Revives. Ends on October 2, 2023.

- Offers five Max Revives. Ends on October 2, 2023. CATCHYBALL - Trainers will receive five Nest, Dive, Dusk, Timer, Quick, and Luxury Balls each. Expires on October 2, 2023.

Furthermore, a future Mystery Gift promotion will await Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers beginning on October 1, 2023. It will provide them with a Mimikyu having an Electric Tera Type. The code hasn't been divulged quite yet, but fans will have until October 31, 2023, to redeem it.