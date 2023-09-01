Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes (September 2023)

September 2023 is officially out in all time zones, so let's see what Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes can be used now. Several leftover codes from previous months are still applicable. However, some brand-new ones could also debut in September 2023. This article includes a list of all the codes a player can use this month, alongside the rewards available for claiming them.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can only redeem a Mystery Gift Code once. Most of these codes are static and will be the same for everybody. That said, there are a few unique ones that are mentioned below for the reader's convenience.

List of all Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for September 2023

A free Mew is arguably the best gift available this month (Image via Game Freak)

Here are the current static Mystery Gift Codes you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in September 2023:

GETY0URMEW: Lv. 5 Mew with a random Tera Type (You have until September 18, 2023)

Lv. 5 Mew with a random Tera Type (You have until September 18, 2023) NATSUN0T0KKUN: You get five of each of the following Sandwich ingredients: Banana, Butter, Peanut Butter, and Red Poke Ball Picks (You have until September 30, 2023)

You get five of each of the following Sandwich ingredients: Banana, Butter, Peanut Butter, and Red Poke Ball Picks (You have until September 30, 2023) CATCHBYBALL: Five of each of the following balls: Nest, Dive, Dusk, Timer, Quick, and Luxury (You have until October 2, 2023)

Five of each of the following balls: Nest, Dive, Dusk, Timer, Quick, and Luxury (You have until October 2, 2023) LEVELUP: Ten Rare Candies (You have until October 2, 2023)

Ten Rare Candies (You have until October 2, 2023) REV1VE: Five Max Revives (You have until October 2, 2023)

Note that anything crossed out in the above list is no longer usable in September 2023. On a related note, there will be an Electric Tera Mimukyu released in October 2023, so stay tuned for that announcement next month.

Note that the Mew above can be helpful to anybody seeking to defeat the notoriously difficult Mewtwo Tera Raid this month.

Other Mystery Gift Codes to use in September 2023

The Hisuian Zoroark gift would be the easiest one to obtain for the average trainer (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a list of non-static Pokemon Scarlet and Violet codes to use this month:

Celebrate Flabébé: Visit select Pokemon Centers in Japan or Singapore during the month of your birthday (You have until October 31, 2023)

Visit select Pokemon Centers in Japan or Singapore during the month of your birthday (You have until October 31, 2023) Hisuian Zoroark: Purchase the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC (You have until October 31, 2023)

Note that more active codes could be released later in September 2023.

How to use Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Using codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is easy. Here is what you do:

Pause Scarlet or Violet. Pick the Poké Portal menu option. Scroll down to Mystery Gift and select it. Pick the Get With Code/Password menu option. Enter one of the available codes. Accept the gift.

Repeat the above process for all current Mystery Gift Codes. Make sure not to enter any typos. Fortunately, similar-looking characters are not allowed on the in-game keyboard, so you shouldn't have too much difficulty entering everything for your free rewards.

This article will be updated with more codes as September 2023 progresses. Many of the current selections expire in October 2023, so you have plenty of time to claim these freebies.

