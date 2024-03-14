How to get Charizard in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Many players want to get their hands on Charizard in Pokemon GO, and some are also curious about its shiny availability. There are many ways to add this Pocket Monster to your collection. You can catch it in the wild, beat raids, or evolve a Charmeleon using Pokemon Candy. However, evolution is a demanding process, and evolving your Charmander is even more difficult.

The best way to see Charizard register in your Pokedex would be to capture it directly from raids or the wild. This article details everything you need to know about obtaining Charizard and its shiny form in the game.

How to get Charizard in Pokemon GO

Soaring monster (Image via TPC)

Charizard is a Fire-type Pokemon with a base catch rate of 20% in Pokemon GO. It originated from the Kanto region and was released in Niantic’s mobile game in 2016. Its shiny form debuted two years after its original release.

As of writing, Charizard can be obtained from the wild, raids, research tasks, GO Snapshot, GO Battle League, and the evolution process. If you want to get it in the game right now, you must beat its 3-star raids.

Here are all the ways through which you can get the Pocket Monster:

Wild encounters

Research Tasks

GO Snapshot

GO Battle League

Win raids

Evolve a Charmeleon

Pokemon GO Charizard and its shiny version have appeared several times in the wild. Whenever they do so, use items such as Lure Modules and Incense. By activating the lure effects, you can draw wild creatures to your location.

Research Tasks

In Pokemon GO, you can spin Photo Disks of Pokestops to receive research tasks. Niantic may bring Charizard and its shiny form back via quests in future events. In such cases, you will need to visit Stops and rotate the disks. You should note that you sometimes have to complete Special or Timed research to catch Charizard, which costs real-world money.

GO Snapshot

GO Snapshot is an in-game mechanic that uses the AR function to take a photograph with a Pokemon emerging as a sticker.

Niantic has featured Charizard in GO Snapshot in the past. Hence, if it is added once more in the future, all you need to do is take a snap and gain its encounter in the wild.

GO Battle League

Shiny Charmander, Shiny Charmeleon, and Shiny Charizard (Image via TPC)

By winning GO Battle League fights, you can earn various rewards, such as Stardust, items, and Pokemon encounters. There is also a chance that you will encounter Charizard in Pokemon GO. Unfortunately, the species' comeback as a reward is unknown.

Raids

The Weather Week 2024 event features Charizard in 3-star raids. Keep this in mind: the critter is a Fire and Flying-type Pokemon, which is weak to Rock, Electric, and Water-type moves. However, you can use Rock-type attacks to deal more damage.

Evolve a Charmeleon

If you happen to have a Charmeleon in your Pokemon GO account, you can feed it 100 Candy and trigger its evolution.

How to get shiny Charizard in Pokemon GO

Shiny Charizard (Image via TPC)

You can get shiny Charizard in Pokemon GO in the same way you hunt its regular form. However, if it is in raids, you may want to catch up to its shiny spawn rate.

You should remember that the pursuit is challenging and demands time and luck. For example, you can beat the 3-star raids but may not find any shinies. If luck is with you and you meet shiny Charizard odds, the Pokemon is all yours.