Pokemon GO Weather Week preparation guide

As the Pokemon GO Weather Week approaches, trainers around the globe are gearing up for an event that promises an abundance of Pokemon influenced by various weather conditions. Additionally, there will be opportunities to bag extra Stardust, encounter shiny Pokemon, and partake in themed raids and Field Research tasks. As we delve into the major events of Pokemon GO in March 2024, Weather Week is poised to be a standout feature.

From March 14 to March 18, 2024, the world of Pokemon GO will be bustling with activity. This article will serve as a detailed guide to help you make the most of this event.

How to prepare for the Weather Week event in Pokemon GO

For Weather Week, one of the standout features is the enhanced Stardust rewards for capturing Pokemon. The incentive here is clear: the more Pokemon you snag during the event, the more Stardust you accumulate.

Starting off with a tidy Pokemon Storage is crucial for making the most of this event. It’s not just about catching a handful of Pokemon and then having to pause to transfer others out to free up space. That approach would significantly slow you down and hamper your efficiency.

Aim to clear out your Pokemon Storage to have at least 200 slots open before diving into Weather Week. Given that the event unfolds over several days, it’s a good strategy to manage your storage daily, ensuring you always have room for the new Pokemon you encounter.

Event Bonuses to exploit during the Pokemon GO Weather Week

Highlights of GO Weather Week (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Extra Stardust for Weather Boosted Pokemon: Catching Pokemon with a Weather Boost will net you additional Stardust.

Catching Pokemon with a Weather Boost will net you additional Stardust. Double Stardust for Catching Pokemon: All Pokemon catches will reward double the Stardust.

All Pokemon catches will reward double the Stardust. Shiny Castform Alert: There's an increased chance of encountering Shiny Castform in the wild.

Wild Encounters

Pokemon encounters will vary based on the current weather conditions in your area, but Castform will be out in force in all its forms depending on the weather. Here's who you might meet:

Sunny: Cacnea (can be Shiny)

Cacnea (can be Shiny) Rainy: Lotad (can be Shiny)

Lotad (can be Shiny) Snow: Snover (can be Shiny)

Snover (can be Shiny) Partly Cloudy: Roggenrola (can be Shiny)

Roggenrola (can be Shiny) Cloudy: Spritzee (can be Shiny)

Spritzee (can be Shiny) Windy: Swablu (can be Shiny)

Swablu (can be Shiny) Fog: Gastly (can be Shiny)

Regardless of the weather, watch for Paras, Drifloon, Helioptile, and Amaura, all with chances of being shiny and the rarer Lickitung.

Some creatures are exclusively rare in the GO Weather Week, so keep an eye out for them.

Raids

Battle in raids for a chance to catch:

One-Star Raids: Poliwhirl, Gastly (can be Shiny), Hippopotas (can be Shiny), Amaura (can be Shiny).

Poliwhirl, Gastly (can be Shiny), Hippopotas (can be Shiny), Amaura (can be Shiny). Three-Star Raids: Charizard (can be Shiny), Lickitung (can be Shiny), Drampa (can be Shiny).

Charizard (can be Shiny), Lickitung (can be Shiny), Drampa (can be Shiny). Five-Star Raids: Regice (can be Shiny).

Regice (can be Shiny). Mega Raids: Mega Tyranitar (can be Shiny).

Additional event bonuses

Castform and its Weather variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Field Research Tasks

Weather Week-themed Field Research tasks will reward encounters with:

Paras, various forms of Castform, Drifloon, Helioptile, and Amaura.

All of the creatures mentioned above have the chance of being Shiny.

Collection Challenges

Complete these to earn Stardust and Incense. This is a perfect opportunity to fill up your Pokedex and get valuable rewards.

PokeStop Showcases

Discover event-themed Pokemon at select PokeStops during the event. It’s a great way to encounter Pokemon you might not usually find in the wild.

Tips and Tricks to make the best of Pokemon GO Weather Week

Inventory Management: Before the event starts, clean up your Pokemon storage and item bag. You'll need space for new Pokemon and items like Poke Balls and Incense.

Before the event starts, clean up your Pokemon storage and item bag. You'll need space for new Pokemon and items like Poke Balls and Incense. Stock up on Poke Balls: Ensure you're well-stocked with a generous supply of Poke Balls to take advantage of the plethora of Pokemon encounters during the event.

Ensure you're well-stocked with a generous supply of Poke Balls to take advantage of the plethora of Pokemon encounters during the event. Keep Potions and Revives ready : Have a good reserve of Potions and Revives on hand to fully engage in and maximize your success in the Raids.

: Have a good reserve of Potions and Revives on hand to fully engage in and maximize your success in the Raids. Safety First: Always be aware of your surroundings, especially when playing in new or crowded areas. Respect local weather advisories during the event.

Always be aware of your surroundings, especially when playing in new or crowded areas. Respect local weather advisories during the event. PvP farm: Some of the creatures available during the event are a great farm for PvP matches in Pokemon GO, so aim to target them specifically.

Weather Week is shaping up to be an exciting time for Pokemon GO trainers. With strategic preparation and a keen eye on the sky, you'll maximize your chances of adding some rare and shiny Pokemon to your collection.