How to get Conkeldurr in Pokemon GO

Considering both its Attack stat and moveset, Conkeldurr is definitely worth trying to catch in Pokemon GO.

Conkeldurr was introduced in Pokemon Black and White. It has a reputation for being a huge damage dealer, especially with its ability Guts. This ability gives Conkeldurr a 50 percent Attack boost whenever it has a status inflicted on it (Poison, Burn, etc.). Unfortunately, this mechanic isn’t in Pokemon GO, but Conkeldurr still hits like a truck.

How to catch this hard-hitting Fighting-type Pokemon

The chances of finding a Conkeldurr in the wild are about slim to none. The most realistic way of getting one is catching a Timburr and evolving it into Conkeldurr. This will cost trainers 250 candy (50 to evolve into Gurdurr, 200 to evolve into Conkeldurr).

Sadly, Timburr is a bit of a rare spawn. Now that it’s the Season of Mischief, Psychic and Ghost Pokemon are spawning all over the place, and none of the upcoming Spotlight Hours feature Timburr.

Another way of getting a Timburr is through 10 km eggs. These eggs are hard to come by, though, and they also require a serious amount of walking. However, a 10 km walk is likely worth it for Conkeldurr.

There are also a bunch of other Pokemon spawning from 10 km eggs, including Axew, Riolu and Emolga. Timburr has a 1/12 chance of hatching from these eggs.

One overlooked option may be to trade for Timburr. Any trainers who have participated in recent events like the Hoopa’s Arrival Special Research might have a Beldum, Jynx, or other popular Pokemon on them. This selection could entice another trainer to trade a Timburr for one of them.

Typically, strong Pokemon require the most effort to obtain. Looking at Conkeldurr’s moveset, though, it’s easy to see why this brutalizing force should be highly valued. It gets both Counter and Dynamic Punch, arguably the best Fighting-type quick move and charge attack respectively.

Conkeldurr also gets a 243 Attack stat, which puts it in a class of strong bruisers like Mamoswine. One underrated aspect of this Pokemon is its bulk. Conkeldurr actually gets 233 Stamina, allowing it to soak up loads of damage.

In conclusion, Conkeldurr will help in a lot of raid battles (probably not this month, though, considering all the raid bosses are Psychic-type).

